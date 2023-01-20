Business News

Conservation-award nominees sought
Nominees are being sought for the 2023 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife-habitat management on private working land.
The $10,000 award is presented annually with the Sand County Foundation, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. The award will be presented at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting in December.
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application deadline date is Aug. 1. Applications must be emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org. Visit sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA for more information.
Continuous certification option available
Agricultural producers with perennial forage crops have an option to report their acreage once and not have to report it in subsequent years. That’s as long as there are no applicable changes on the farm. Interested producers may select the continuous certification option after U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency certifies their acreage report.
An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm or ranch and its intended uses, such as perennial crops – mixed forage, birdsfoot trefoil, chicory/radicchio, kochia, lespedeza, perennial peanuts and perennial grass varieties. To access many USDA programs producers must file an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses. That includes failed acreage and prevented planting acreage.
The perennial crop continuous certification process requires a producer to initially complete an acreage report certifying the perennial crop acreage. The producer may select the continuous certification option any time after the crop is certified. Once that option is selected the certified acreage will roll forward annually. No additional action on the producer’s part is required in subsequent years unless the acreage report changes.
Once a producer selects continuous certification then it’s applicable to all fields on the farm for the specific crop, crop type and intended use. If continuous certification is selected by any producers sharing in the crop, then it’s applicable to fields in which the producer has a share for the specific crop, crop type and intended use.
Producers may opt out of continuous certification at any time. Visit farmers.gov and search for “local service center” for more information.
Environmental-review guidance updated
The White House Council on Environmental Quality recently released updated Guidance on Consideration of Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Climate Change. The guidance was updated to help federal agencies better assess and disclose climate impacts as they conduct environmental reviews. It’s being issued as interim guidance and is available for public comment, the council stated.
The updated guidance is expected to improve transparency in the reporting of greenhouse-gas emissions. Visit federalregister.gov and search for “greenhouse gas emissions guidance” for more information.
UW retains research-institution ranking
The National Science Foundation recently released its 2021 fiscal year Higher Education Research and Development data. The University of Wisconsin-Madison again ranked eighth in the national research rankings for public and private universities. The rankings are the first to include a full fiscal year reflecting COVID-19 pandemic impacts.
Between July 2020 and the end of June 2021, the university increased its annual research expenditures from the previous year, reporting more than $1.38 billion in annual expenditures across all fields. About half of that total comes from federal awards. It represents an increase of $16 million from fiscal year 2020.
The Higher Education Research and Development survey is an annual census of institutions that spend at least $150,000 on separately budgeted research and development in a fiscal year. It’s the primary source of such expenditure data at American universities and colleges.
The survey collects information on expenditures by research field and funding source. It also compiles information on types of research expenses and the number of research and development personnel. Some of UW–Madison’s largest research expenditures in fiscal year 2021 are featured.
• $26.9 million for the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center – U.S. Department of Energy
• $11.2 million for the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
• $2.7 million for the Wisconsin Materials Research Science and Engineering Center – National Science Foundation
• $2.2 million for the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin/Center for Dairy Research Dairy Research Applications Program – Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
State and local government, industry, nonprofit organizations and foundations also support the university. The two most significant nonprofit contributors of research funding to UW-Madison are the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and UW Foundation. Visit nsf.gov/statistics/srvyherd for more information.