Tuition reimbursement offered
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is offering tuition reimbursement for the Meat Talent Development Program. A Wisconsin Meat Processing School will be held March 21-23 at the University of Wisconsin-Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building in Madison.
Participants will learn about sausage-making and meat curing. Instructors will teach the principles of meat processing at a basic, applied level. The information is aimed at operators who have small to moderate amounts of meat-curing and sausage-making experience. Instruction will include several processing demonstrations and product evaluation.
Registration for the school costs $550 per person. Registration closes March 7, but may close earlier if the course is filled. The fee includes course materials, handouts, lunch and transportation between the hotel and the Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building.
Eligible participants may request tuition reimbursement at event check-in. Tuition reimbursement is limited to two participants per meat establishment. But if space allows, a third participant from the same establishment may qualify for reimbursement.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection also is providing tuition reimbursement for the Basic Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points for Meat and Poultry Establishments Short Course. It will be held Aug. 16-17 at UW-Madison. Information about course registration will be released soon.
Visit meatsciences.cals.wisc.edu – and search for "processing short course" or "haccp short course" and charge.wisc.edu/animalscience – and search for "animal science event registration" or contact colleen.crummy@wisc.edu or 608-279-7669 for more information.
Comment period open
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention is co-hosting a virtual public meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center of Veterinary Medicine. The meeting will be held March 22.
The EPA also is opening a docket for the agencies to receive public comment on their current approach to the oversight of products regulated as either pesticides by the EPA or new animal drugs by the FDA, with a focus on parasite-treatment products applied topically to animals. Visit epa.gov and fda.gov for more information.
Carbon-credit program grows
Indigo Ag recently completed its second carbon crop, consisting of more than 110,000 agricultural carbon credits. Issued by the Climate Action Reserve the credits were produced by farmers enrolled in Carbon by Indigo. Seventy-five percent of the credit revenue went to farmers, said Ron Hovsepian, president and CEO of Indigo Ag.
Indigo’s first carbon crop was issued in June 2022. It consisted of more than 20,000 credits. For the first and second carbon crops, farmers were paid $30 per credit. That was a 200 percent increase from the original guaranteed-payment rate, according to Indigo Ag.
The second crop of credits represents more than 110,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse-gas emissions sequestered or abated by farmers. The credits were produced by about 430 farmers in 22 states, the company stated. Visit indigoag.com for more information.