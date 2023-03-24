Governmental-relations director named
Tim Fiocchi has been named to serve as senior director of governmental relations by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. Fiocchi will manage the organization’s state-level governmental relations functions, which will support Farm Bureau members and advocate for policy on their behalf.
Fiocchi has more than two decades of legislative experience, most recently as chief of staff to Wis. Sen. Jerry Petrowski, R-29-Marathon. Visit wfbf.com for more information.
Cooperative educator earns award
Cathy Statz recently earned the 2023 Bruce Miller Award, which was presented at the National Farmers Union Convention in San Francisco.
The award is named in honor of the late Bruce Miller, who was an active member of the Wisconsin Farmers Union. He also served on the staff of the Minnesota Farmers Union. The award recognizes individuals who display a passion for family farming and rural America, while promoting the work of Farmers Union.
Statz worked several years staffing the Wisconsin Farmers Union and National Farmers Union camp programs. She dedicated her career to cooperative education and advancing the quality of life for farm families, rural communities and all people in her work with Farmers Union and cooperatives, the Wisconsin Farmers Union stated.
Statz in fall 2022 moved to Poland with her husband, Tom Pamperin. He teaches at an international school while she continues to work remotely on cooperative education projects. She co-coordinates the National Farmers Union College Conference on Cooperatives.
Council names executive
The Council for Agricultural Science and Technology recently named Chris Boomsma to the position of executive vice president and CEO. He will succeed Kent Schescke, who will retire at the end of August after eight years with the organization.
Boomsma currently serves as director of education for the American Society of Agronomy, the Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America. Prior to joining the societies he worked as a research director for Purdue University and a strategist and scientist at Dow AgroSciences, now Corteva. Visit cast-science.org for more information.