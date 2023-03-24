Related to this story

Most Popular

Farm-bill titles detailed

Farm-bill titles detailed

About 99 percent of farm bill outlays go to nutrition, crop insurance, commodities and conservation titles. The “Other” category comprises the…

Members learn of farmer resources

Members learn of farmer resources

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council met virtually Feb. 16, with the topic of providing resources to farmers. Randy Romansk…

Pronschinskes osmosis maple sap

Pronschinskes osmosis maple sap

MONTANA, Wis. – Sugaring season is the highlight of the year for Arick Pronschinske, who collects and processes maple sap on his parents’ dair…

Help farming's climate actions now

Help farming's climate actions now

Claudia Lenz said she doesn’t want to wait for things to become worse before taking action to help farmers become more resilient in the face o…