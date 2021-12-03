Business News

Turkey flock tests positive
Routine testing by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health recently found H5 low pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Minnesota’s Kandiyohi County. The case has been confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories. The H5 LPAI influenza doesn’t pose a risk to the public, and there’s no food safety concern for consumers, according to the Minnesota agency.
The agency quarantined the flock Nov. 22 and continues to monitor and test it. The agency also is testing for signs of the disease at commercial poultry operations and backyard flocks within 6 miles of the affected flock. Visit bah.state.mn.us and search for "poultry biosecurity" for more information.
Nominations sought
The Wisconsin Farmers Union Foundation is seeking nominations of candidates to be considered for appointment to the Wisconsin Farmers Union Foundation board of directors. The foundation is seeking applicants with previous foundation, financial or investment backgrounds. Emerging leaders and other interested candidates also are encouraged to apply.
The foundation supports programs that foster family farming, enhance the quality of rural life, provide opportunities for public education, and encourage cooperative economic development.
Nominees must share the board's vision for justice in the food system and for building resilient rural economies through innovative approaches. Membership in the Wisconsin Farmers Union isn’t a requirement but is strongly encouraged. Board members meet quarterly and receive a per diem and travel-cost reimbursement.
Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 9. All nominations should be emailed to Julie-Keown Bomar, executive director of the Wisconsin Farmers Union. Contact jbomar@wisconsinfarmersunion.com with the subject "WFU Foundation Board Nomination" or mail the nomination to Wisconsin Farmers Union, 117 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. Visit wisconsinfarmersunion.com/foundation for more information.
Livestock-agriculture startups selected
AgLaunch has selected four startup companies as the inaugural cohort of the AgLaunch365 Livestock Challenge. The entrepreneurs are developing technologies that address livestock-industry issues such as animal tracking and management, animal health, waste management, and environmental sustainability.
AgLaunch is a nonprofit that offers business-strategy coaching, mentorship and funding. It works with a network of early-adopter farmers who collaborate with entrepreneurs to trial and scale new technologies. Startups participating in the Livestock Challenge were interviewed and selected by livestock farmers. The startups are featured.
Agriwater integrates an onsite water-purification technique equipped with water-quality sensors to notify the farmer of pollution.
BovIQ is a mobile app that integrates cattle, land and carbon. That translates to more valuable calves, more productive land, and sequestered carbon, according to the developer.
Corral Technologies provides a virtual fencing system so farmers and ranchers can move cattle remotely, track cattle, and create “fences” anywhere.
Working Trees has developed a technology platform that democratizes access to carbon markets for pasture owners and incorporates trees into pastures.
Livestock Challenge finalists are competing for a spot in the AgLaunch365 Accelerator, beginning in January. They’ll join the finalists of the AgLaunch365 Row Crop Challenge to receive services, support and mentorship. They’ll also design on-farm trials with members of the AgLaunch Farmer Network. Contact innovation@aglaunch.com for more information.
Extension request progresses
In the 2021-2023 Wisconsin State Budget, $8.25 million of new general-purpose revenue funding was included in the Joint Finance Committee supplemental appropriation for the University of Wisconsin-System. That includes $1 million in new funding for Extension positions in the UW-Division of Extension and UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
“Supplemental appropriations” require the UW-System to contact the Joint Finance Committee with a request detailing how it intends to use the new funds. In November the University of Wisconsin-Board of Regents unanimously approved the Joint Finance Committee supplemental appropriation request, including the spending plan for Extension positions. The request will now be submitted to the Joint Finance Committee for consideration. It's expected that the committee will act on the request before the end of the calendar year.