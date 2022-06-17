 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In brief

Business News

Beef Board appointee named

Tammy Wiedenbeck of Lancaster, Wisconsin, recently was appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. The board is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program.

Wiedenbeck is the seventh generation of her family to farm. She works together with her brother’s family and parents to run Riverview Farms’ beef and crop operations. The Wiedenbecks have about 110 cow-calf pairs. They sell feeder cattle as well as a few finished steers and heifers each year.

The bulls purchased are registered, either Angus, Red Angus or Shorthorn. About 25 cows on the farm also are Registered Shorthorns. Cattle are grazed on about 240 acres.

The Wiedenbecks also produce about 120 acres of corn, 50 acres of soybeans, 20 acres of oats and 65 acres of alfalfa.

Wiedenbeck also works as a regional business-development manager at Hilbert Communications, Bug Tussel Wireless, LLC and AT&T Subsidiaries. She provides internet solutions and support to rural communities through wireless, fiber and cellular-data connections.

People are also reading…

A member of the Grant County Farm Bureau Wiedenbeck currently serves as chairperson for the District 3 Promotion and Education Committee for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. She is a member of the Grant County Cattlemen's Association, the Lancaster FFA Alumni and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Alumni. Visit DrivingDemandforBeef.com for more information.

+3 
Tammy Wiedenbeck

Tammy Wiedenbeck

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$100M co-op project moving forward

$100M co-op project moving forward

WAUPUN, Wis. — United Cooperative plans to phase in a $100 million investment to eventually include soybean processing in an industrial park o…

Quiet weaning part of calf care

Quiet weaning part of calf care

LINDEN, Wis. – Steve Springer’s a third-generation cattleman whose family for years has been raising cattle in Wisconsin’s Iowa County. With r…

Learn farming without risk

Learn farming without risk

BAYFIELD, Wis. – Where will the next generation of farmers be found? How can folks from cities with no farm background start a life in agriculture?

Council learns mental-health help

Council learns mental-health help

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council session in April focused on the free, confidential services offered by the Wisconsin F…

Successful farming can be off-grid

Successful farming can be off-grid

BAYFIELD, Wis. – When chores were done Grandpa would tell us stories. One was about a wanderer who lost his way in a deep forest. Just as hope…

Grain leads early shipping season

Grain leads early shipping season

Wisconsin’s domestic and international shipping season on the Great Lakes began in March. Late-season ice, limited ice-breaking capability, sn…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News