Business News

Beef Board appointee named
Tammy Wiedenbeck of Lancaster, Wisconsin, recently was appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. The board is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program.
Wiedenbeck is the seventh generation of her family to farm. She works together with her brother’s family and parents to run Riverview Farms’ beef and crop operations. The Wiedenbecks have about 110 cow-calf pairs. They sell feeder cattle as well as a few finished steers and heifers each year.
The bulls purchased are registered, either Angus, Red Angus or Shorthorn. About 25 cows on the farm also are Registered Shorthorns. Cattle are grazed on about 240 acres.
The Wiedenbecks also produce about 120 acres of corn, 50 acres of soybeans, 20 acres of oats and 65 acres of alfalfa.
Wiedenbeck also works as a regional business-development manager at Hilbert Communications, Bug Tussel Wireless, LLC and AT&T Subsidiaries. She provides internet solutions and support to rural communities through wireless, fiber and cellular-data connections.
A member of the Grant County Farm Bureau Wiedenbeck currently serves as chairperson for the District 3 Promotion and Education Committee for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. She is a member of the Grant County Cattlemen's Association, the Lancaster FFA Alumni and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Alumni. Visit DrivingDemandforBeef.com for more information.