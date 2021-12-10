Business News

Farm Bureau board elected
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation recently elected members to serve on the organization’s board of directors. Nine of the 11 members of the organization’s board are farmers elected in each of Farm Bureau’s nine districts. The individuals also serve on the board of the Rural Mutual Insurance Company.
Kevin Krentz was re-elected president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Rural Mutual Insurance Company. He’s a dairy farmer from Berlin, Wisconsin, in Waushara County. He was first elected to the organization’s board of directors in 2012. He represents District 5, which is comprised of Adams, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette, Waushara and Winnebago counties.
Dave Daniels from Union Grove in Kenosha County was re-elected to serve as vice-president. He represents District 1, which is comprised of Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.
Robert Nigh of Viroqua in Vernon County was re-elected to the board. He represents District 3, which is comprised of Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Vernon counties.
Each of the officers serve three-year terms.
Rounding out the organization’s board are the chairs of the Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist and Promotion and Education Committees. Both individuals serve a one-year term on the board.
Brenda Dowiasch of Augusta in Eau Claire County was elected chair of the Promotion and Education Committee. She succeeds Lynn Leahy from Plover in Waushara County.
Bob Nash of Saukville in Ozaukee County was elected chair of the Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee. He succeeds Emily Johnson of Orfordville in Rock County.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation board directors who weren’t up for re-election are Arch Morton Jr. of Janesville in Rock County; Joe Bragger of Independence in Buffalo County; Rosie Lisowe of Chilton in Calumet County; Brian Preder of Weyauwega in Waupaca County; Ryan Klussendorf of Medford in Taylor County; and Peter Kimball of Baldwin in Pierce County.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is comprised of 61 county Farm Bureaus. It represents farms of all sizes, commodities and management styles. Visit wfbf.com for more information.
Classification survey mailed
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is mailing the National Agricultural Classification Survey in December to more than 1 million potential U.S. agricultural producers. The survey is being sent in preparation for the 2022 Census of Agriculture.
Recipients will be asked if they’re involved in agricultural activity. They’ll also be asked for basic farm information. Response to the National Agricultural Classification Survey is required by law for all who receive the questionnaire, even if the recipient isn’t an active farmer or rancher. USDA defines a farm as any place from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products are produced and sold, or are normally sold, during the year.
The Census of Agriculture dataset is used by local and federal governments, educators, researchers, agribusinesses, media and others impacting decisions that affect the lives of every American. Data collection for the 2022 Census of Agriculture begins November 2022. Information reported to the National Agricultural Statistics Service is kept confidential, protected by federal law.
The response deadline for the National Agricultural Classification Survey is Jan. 24. Visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus for more information.
Women’s conference scholarships available
The Wisconsin Farmers Union is offering scholarships for members to attend the 2022 National Farmers Union Women’s Conference Jan. 16-18 in Nashville, Tennessee. Members have the option of attending the in-person conference, or they may participate in virtual programming that will be held Jan. 10-13.
Conference sessions will focus on business management, leadership, community building and more. The conference will be a hybrid event with virtual sessions focusing on cooperatives, business management and food sovereignty. The in-person conference also includes a half day of touring Nashville.
Wisconsin Farmers Union scholarships will cover the registration cost for members who would like to attend the virtual event. A limited number of $1,000 scholarships also will be provided to cover registration and travel expenses for members who would like to attend the in-person conference. Applications are due by Dec. 17. Visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com and nfu.org/womensconference for more information.
Crop insurance updated
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency is making permanent a new provision that allows producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops and still receive a full prevented-planting payment. The agency is increasing flexibility related to the prevented planting “1 in 4” requirement. It’s also aligning crop-insurance definitions with USDA’s National Organic Program.
The Risk Management Agency in July announced producers can hay, graze or chop cover crops for silage, haylage, or baleage at any time and still receive 100 percent of the prevented-planting payment. Previously cover crops could only be hayed, grazed or chopped after Nov. 1. Otherwise the payment was reduced by 65 percent if producers took those actions on the cover crop.
The agency added the flexibility starting with the 2021 crop year as part of a broader effort to encourage producers to use cover crops, a conservation practice. The agency also provided a premium benefit to producers who planted cover crops through the Pandemic Cover Crop Program to help producers maintain cover-crop systems amid the financially challenging pandemic.
For the 2020 crop year the agency implemented a policy stating that for land to be eligible for prevented planting coverage, the acreage must meet the “1 in 4” requirement, which means the land must be planted, insured and harvested in at least one of the four most recent crop years.
The agency is now adding flexibilities to recognize different farming practices and crops grown, as well as the availability of risk-management options. New flexibilities allowed to meet the “1 in 4” requirement are featured.
- the annual regrowth for an insured perennial crop, such as alfalfa, red clover or mint, to be considered planted
- allow a crop covered by the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program to meet the insurability requirement
- If crop insurance or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance coverage was unavailable, allow the producer to prove the acreage was planted and harvested using good farming practices in at least two consecutive years out of the four previous years to meet the insurability requirement.
The Risk Management Agency is revising four organic definitions to be consistent with USDA’s National Organic Program. The change builds on other efforts to expand and improve current options for organic producers.
In Sept. 2021 the agency announced several updates to Whole-Farm Revenue Protection. That included increasing farm operation growth limits for organic producers to the greater of $500,000 or 35 percent over the five-year average allowable income. It also included allowing a producer to report acreage as certified organic, or as acreage in transition to organic, when the producer has requested organic certification by the acreage-reporting date.
The Risk Management Agency also will be offering the new Micro Farm policy through Whole Farm Revenue Protection that targets coverage for small-scale, diversified farmers, including organic growers.
The agency also made other changes to common crop-insurance policy basic provisions, area risk-protection insurance regulations, coarse-grains crop insurance provisions, and other insurance provisions.
The agency is providing an option for producers to delay measurement of farm-stored production for 180 days through the special provisions, similar to flexibilities already available to grain-crop producers.
The agency added earlage and snaplage as an acceptable method of harvest for coarse grains. During the 2020 Derecho many producers salvaged their damaged corn crop by harvesting as earlage or snaplage instead of grain or silage.
By recognizing earlage and snaplage the Risk Management Agency is providing confidence to producers that their crop is covered when a disaster changes their planned harvest method or if they choose to harvest in a manner other than reported on their acreage report.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop-insurance agents. Visit rma.usda.gov and search for “agent locator” for more information.
‘Micro’ insurance offered
Agricultural producers with small-scale farms may be eligible for simplified insurance coverage. The U.S. Department of Agriculture developed the new Micro Farm policy, which simplifies recordkeeping and covers post-production costs and value-added products. Micro Farm is offered through Whole-Farm Revenue Protection.
Eligibility: producers who have a farm operation earning an average allowable revenue of $100,000 or less, or for carryover insureds, an average allowable revenue of $125,000 or less. The increase in allowable revenue for carry-over insured will allow for some farm growth in subsequent years before they become ineligible for the program. Research conducted by the USDA’s Risk Management Agency showed that 85 percent of producers who sell locally reported they made less than $75,000 in gross sales.
Coverage levels: All coverage levels will be available to producers using Micro Farm. That will enable producers to purchase the 80-percent and 85-percent coverage levels without providing additional paperwork.
Underwriting and recordkeeping requirements: Micro Farm minimizes underwriting and recordkeeping requirements. Producers won’t need to report expenses and individual commodities.
Post-production revenue: Producers may include post-production activities as revenue, such as washing and packaging commodities, or value-added products such as jam.
The Micro Farm policy program is available for the 2022 crop year. Sales closing dates are Jan. 31, Feb. 28 or March 15, depending on the producer’s county.
Producers with crops insured by another crop-insurance policy or a vertically integrated operation are ineligible. Visit rma.usda.gov and search for "RMA agent locator" for more information.