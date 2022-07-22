Business News

Resiliency-grant applications sought
Wisconsin meat and poultry processors are reminded to apply for Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants by Aug 19. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, Wisconsin processors will be able to apply for grants of as much as $150,000.
Processors are required to provide a match of 100 percent of the grant amount. Grants will be awarded through a competitive selection process.
After receiving far more applications for the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grants than budgeted dollars earlier in 2022, it was clear there’s demand for support among Wisconsin’s meat processors, said Randy Romanski, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The agency will host a webinar for processors interested in learning about the grants from 9 to 10 a.m. July 29. The webinar will cover grant application, eligibility requirements and timeline.
The webinar will be offered on Zoom. Registration in advance is appreciated but not required. Visit bit.ly/3z8hjGU for more information. A recording also will be made available. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "resiliency grants" for more information.
Crisis calling-code launched
Wisconsin’s new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will enable people of all ages who are experiencing a crisis to receive help for themselves or a loved one. Anyone may access the free lifeline by calling 988 – multiple languages are available. English-only texts may be sent to 988.
Individuals who call 988 will reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is being renamed the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. While 988 will provide an easy-to-remember number, the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 800-273-8255 – also will remain in effect. Visit dhs.wisconsin.gov and search for "crisis" for more information.
Emergency loans offered
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is extending emergency credit to producers recovering from poultry losses due to the highly pathogenic avian influenza. Emergency loans may be used to meet various needs such as the replacement of equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
The Farm Service Agency will review loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. Visit fsa.usda.gov and search for "emergency farm loans" for more information.
Conservation-research grants offered
A program to spur innovative research that increases adoption of conservation practices recently was launched by the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and the Walton Family Foundation. The program includes a collaboration with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to provide additional support for practice-implementation costs.
Edge-of-field is a conservation practice that allows for nutrient and sediment monitoring in water runoff at the field level. Despite potential benefits of edge-of-field and other conservation practices to improve soil and watershed health, implementation occurs on less than 10 percent of the country’s croplands. Coordinated efforts that engage farmers could help researchers understand farmers’ specific needs and develop solutions that specifically target those needs, stated the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research.
Through the Achieving Conservation through Targeting Information, Outreach and Networking program known as ACTION, the collaborators seek projects that increase farmer and landowner adoption of conservation practices. The collaborators plan to award grants ranging from $200,000 to $500,000 for a total of about $1 million.
Applicants aren’t required to secure a match. But forming collaborative partnerships and securing additional funds are encouraged. Pre-applications for grants are due Aug. 31. Visit foundationfar.org for more information.
Ginseng board elects members
The 2022 Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election recently was certified. Kirk Baumann of Wausau and Danny Krueger of Wausau began July 1 their three-year terms as elected members of the board.
The board is composed of seven at-large producers. They’re responsible for administering Wisconsin's Ginseng Marketing Order. The board oversees the collection and use of about $300,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin ginseng growers. This funding is used to support the industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown ginseng. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “marketing boards” for more information.
Antimicrobial resistance worsens
The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered progress made fighting antimicrobial resistance. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “COVID-19: U.S. Impact on Antimicrobial Resistance, Special Report 2022,” concludes that the threat of antimicrobial-resistant infections has worsened. Antimicrobial-resistant hospital-onset infections and deaths both increased at least 15 percent during the first year of the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed the state of antimicrobial resistance immediately following the 2020 peaks of the pandemic. The data show an increase in resistant infections starting during hospitalization. There have been increases in specific pathogens.
• carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter – 78-percent increase in infections
• multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa – 32-percent increase in infections
• vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus – 14-percent increase in infections
• methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus – 13-percent increase in infections.
Antifungal-resistant threats also increased in 2020. That included Candida auris—which increased 60 percent overall – and Candida species excluding Candida auris, with a 26 percent increase in infections in hospitals.
That’s in contrast to a 2019 report, where there were significant national reductions in infections. Antimicrobial-resistant infections had declined by 27 percent from 2012 to 2017.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remains committed to the U.S. National Action Plan for Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria. It will address gaps in the public-health system and explore investments in healthcare infrastructure. Visit cdc.gov/drugresistance and search for "national action plan" for more information.