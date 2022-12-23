Business News

Biologicals company acquired
Corteva recently signed an agreement to acquire Stoller, a biologicals company based in Houston. Biologicals complement crop-protection technologies and, collectively, they can work to address challenges related to food security and climate change, Corteva stated.
With operations and sales in more than 60 countries Stoller is expected to provide a platform for expanding Corteva's business in the rapidly expanding biologicals market. The market is expected to grow annually through 2035 representing about 25 percent of the overall crop-protection market by 2035. Murcia, Spain. Visit corteva.com and stolleragro.com for more information.
Startups take root
Wisconsin has become a hotspot for startups in the agricultural technology sector, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The state offers support for young companies, facilitating their growth so their innovative technologies can reach the market and scale faster.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Qualified New Business Venture Program helps startups attract investment by offering tax credits to those who invest in Qualified New Business Venture-certified companies. To achieve certification, companies must meet criteria.
• be headquartered in Wisconsin
• have at least 51 percent of employees and payroll based in the state
• have fewer than 100 employees
• be in operation for 10 consecutive years or less
• offer significant potential for increasing jobs or increasing capital investment in Wisconsin
• haven’t received aggregate private equity or venture-capital investment of more than $10 million
Some Wisconsin-based companies in the agricultural-technology space are Qualified New Business Venture-certified.
- Isomark – develops software aimed at limiting the spread of infection among livestock
- Agrograph – whose technology allows the use of satellite images to inform loan amounts extended to farms
- Field Prophet – develops technology to optimize crop-protection product use by analyzing weather patterns and environmental conditions
- SeedLinked, which connects small growers to one another to share information about seed performance in different locations
Visit wedc.org for more information.
Analysis lab moves
The University of Wisconsin-Soil and Forage Analysis Laboratory has moved to a new home – physically and administratively. Formerly housed at the UW-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station the laboratory is now part of the UW-Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene and is located in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Soil and Forage Analysis Laboratory offers various soil-testing packages, such as for farm, lawn and garden, turfgrass and forest soils. It also offers a variety of individual tests, quantifying single compounds or nutrients found in soil, forage, manure and plants.
The Soil and Forage Analysis Laboratory is located at 4702 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705. Samples are still being accepted at the former location at 2611 Yellowstone Dr., Marshfield, WI 54449. They'll be transported to Madison. Visit uwlab.soils.wisc.edu/fees or call 608-262-4364 for more information.
City propels renewable fuel
The Portland City Council recently passed a new policy to phase in requirements for renewable fuels. The goal is to achieve 99 percent renewable blends of all diesel fuel sales in Portland by 2030. Portland will have the nation’s most aggressive renewable fuel requirements, the city council stated. The policy is a step in achieving the city’s goal of a 50 percent emissions reduction by 2030.
Climate change isn’t stopping or even slowing; the opportunity to reduce carbon emissions is fast closing, said Carmen Rubio, the Portland City Council commissioner. Visit Portland.gov for more information.