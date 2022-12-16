Business News

Specialty-crop grants offered
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting applications for 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grants through February 27. Eligible projects focus on enhancing the competitiveness of specialty-crop industries through research, education or market development. Nonprofits, producer groups, government agencies, universities and other agricultural organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications may involve collaborations or partnerships between entities.
The agency will use a competitive review process to select the most qualified projects. Selected projects will be included in Wisconsin's state plan, which is submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approval and funding.
Projects are eligible for grant funds for as many as three years in duration. Typical projects receive between $10,000 and $100,000. Eligible project expenses include compensation for personnel, consultant services, materials and supplies. In anticipation of receiving funding, selected project contracts and work will begin in November 2023. Visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/SpecialtyCropBlockGrants.aspx – and search for "specialty crop block" or contact ryand.dunn@wisconsin.gov or 608-590-7239 for more information.
Expanded risk management needed
Specialty crops such as fruits, vegetables and nuts comprise about one-third of total crop sales in the United States. But a large number of specialty crop acres remain uninsured.
American Farm Bureau Federation economists examined specialty-crop coverage and found that more than 80 percent of the acreage of hazelnuts, kiwifruit, strawberries and lettuce remain uncovered through the Federal Crop Insurance Program or Noninsured Crop Disaster Program. They also found that more than 50 percent of walnut, pecan, peach, squash, sweet corn, watermelon, pumpkin, cucumber and pepper acreage lacks coverage.
That lack of coverage shifts pressure to ad hoc disaster-assistance programs that require frequent congressional authorization. They lack uniformity and timeliness in producers’ abilities to benefit. And they often overlook many causes of losses or qualifying provisions necessary to benefit vulnerable growers, the economists said.
Risk-management participation since 2000 has increased in most specialty-crop categories. For instance among fruits, nuts and trees, insured 2022 liabilities reached $15 billion, a $12 billion increase since 2000.
The American Farm Bureau has made expanding insured commodities to include specialty crops one of its priorities for the 2023 farm bill. Visit fb.org and search for “specialty crop considerations” for more information.
Revenue protection offered
Oat and rye producers can now receive revenue protection, a crop-insurance option available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s Risk Management Agency has expanded small-grains-crop provisions to now offer revenue protection for oats and rye for crop year 2023. It’s already offered for barley and wheat.“
Prior to the program change the Risk Management Agency established prices for 11 months prior to oats and rye harvest. For the 2021 and 2022 crop years oat prices increased about 30 percent during that time period. That left oat producers with insurance coverage valued less than the actual value of their crop.
With expanded revenue protection, the insurance coverage price would have increased to follow the better oat prices. That would provide coverage that better reflects the value of the crop, according to the Risk Management Agency.
Revenue protection policies insure producers against yield losses due to natural causes such as drought, excessive moisture, hail, wind, frost, insects, and disease and revenue losses caused by a change in the harvest price from the projected price. Visit rma.usda.gov for more information.
Crop-insurance resources offered
Two new resources from the Center for Rural Affairs describe coverage options available for small and organic operations. They’re the micro farm program and the contract price option, respectively.
The micro farm program insures the expected revenue of an agricultural operation. It’s designed for small operations. The coverage protects against loss of revenue from commodities grown or purchased for resale during the insurance period.
Operations eligible for the micro farm program must make less than $350,000 in approved annual revenue, with no more than 50 percent of total revenue coming from commodities purchased for resale.
For producers growing or transitioning to organic crops, the contract-price option can be used to better cover a crop's value, according to the Center for Rural Affairs.
The option allows producers with written contracts to protect their crops based on their contracted price rather than the price set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency. The contract price option is available only for contracted acres. Acres with and without contracts can still be insured in the same policy. But acres not under contract will be factored into a weighted average at the price established by Risk Management Agency. Visit cfra.org/publications or contact 515-215-1294 for more information.
Water buffalo, yaks imports allowed
Water buffalo and yaks for breeding are now eligible for import from Canada. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service requires an import permit for importation of the animals.
The shipment also must be accompanied by a health certificate endorsed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The importer/transporter must contact the northern border port of entry at least 14 days in advance to arrange inspection details if the animals are transported by land.
Visit aphis.usda.gov and search for “water buffalo” or contact LAIE@usda.gov or 301-851-3300, option 2, for more information.
USDA invests in rural business
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $6 million to help create new market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses and entrepreneurs in Wisconsin.
The funding will help provide affordable financing and technical assistance. A few of the USDA grants are described.
• The University of Wisconsin-Board of Regents will use a $199,952 Rural Cooperative Development Grant to provide technical assistance to start-up and established cooperatives. They’ll be in the areas of retail grocery, manufacturing, green energy, forestry, agriculture and veterinary services.
• Cooperative Development Services Inc. will use a $200,000 Rural Cooperative Development Grant to provide technical assistance to cooperatives to foster economic development in rural areas. Technical assistance will be made available for developing sustainable, cooperatively owned businesses; developing infrastructure to support cooperative-development activities; and fostering the transfer of successful strategies from and to other regions of the country.
• Advocap Inc. will use a $11,664 Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program grant to provide technical assistance and training to rural microentrepreneurs and microenterprises. Advocap focuses on helping low-income entrepreneurs with start-up business assistance as well as ongoing assistance.
• Cap Services Inc. will use a $83,556 Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program grant to provide technical assistance and training to rural microentrepreneurs and microenterprises. Cap Services mobilizes resources to enhance the ability of low-income people to become economically self-sufficient.
• Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation will use a $56,843 Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program grant to provide technical assistance and training to rural microentrepreneurs and microenterprises. The organization is one of the state's largest microenterprise agencies and microlenders, serving low-income individuals, women and minorities throughout Wisconsin. Visit rd.usda.gov for more information.
Soybean board appointees named
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently appointed 40 members and five alternates to serve on the United Soybean Board. Forty-four members and alternate members will serve three-year terms and one member will serve a one-year term. The terms of board members appointed to three-year terms start December 2022 and end December 2025.
Newly appointed members from Wisconsin are Nancy Kavazanjian of Beaver Dam, Tony Mellenthin of Eau Galle, and Sara Stelter of Wautoma.
The board is authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research, and Information Act. It’s composed of 78 members representing 29 states and Eastern and Western regions.
Members must be soybean producers nominated by a qualified state soybean board. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for “United Soybean Board” for more information.
Forever chemical exemption addressed
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed a rule that would improve reporting on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances to the Toxics Release Inventory. It proposes eliminating an exemption that allows facilities to avoid reporting information on the substances when those chemicals are used in small concentrations.
Because the substances are used at small concentrations in many products, the rule would ensure that covered industry sectors that make or use Toxic Release Inventory-listed per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances will no longer be able to rely on the exemption. Visit epa.gov for more information.