Business News

Remember insecticide expiration
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reminds farmers and agrichemical retailers to discontinue the use and sale of chlorpyrifos on food and feed crops.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has revoked all food and feed tolerances for the active insecticide ingredient called chlorpyrifos. The last acceptable application date was Feb. 27 with chlorpyrifos tolerances expiring Feb. 28.
Crops that received an application of chlorpyrifos after the expiration date are considered adulterated and can’t legally be sold or used as food or feed. Food or feed that contain chlorpyrifos residue due to applications made before Feb. 28 won’t be considered adulterated as long as it can be proven the residue is a result of an application made prior to the expiration date.
As a restricted-use pesticide, producers are required to maintain application records of chlorpyrifos. The documentation can be used to show that lawful application occurred before Feb. 28.
Non-agricultural uses of chlorpyrifos for golf-course turfgrass, industrial sites, non-food greenhouse and nursery production, sod farms, Christmas tree farms and wood products aren’t affected by the rule.
To dispose of unopened products containing chlorpyrifos, contact the business that sold the product. To dispose of opened products containing chlopyrifos, contact your local Clean Sweep to find disposal options or find a collection area that accepts hazardous waste from farms.
The sale and distribution of chlorpyrifos products labeled for use on food or feed crops is a violation. Agrichemical retailers should work with their distributors and pesticide registrant representatives on return options for the products.
Visit epa.gov and search for "chlorpyrifos final rule" and fda.gov and search for "chlorpyrifos residues" for more information.
EPA seeks committee nominations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is accepting nominations for individuals to serve on its Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee. The committee provides policy advice, information and recommendations to EPA’s administrator on environmental issues and policies of importance to agriculture and rural communities.
The committee will focus on advancing climate-change mitigation and adaptation strategies for U.S. agriculture. The committee’s recommendations are expected to help EPA support farmers and ranchers in their efforts to reduce emissions and accelerate a more resilient food and agriculture system.
Committee members will be selected from relevant sectors. Members may represent farmers, ranchers and rural communities; farm groups, rural suppliers, marketers and processors; academia and researchers; state, local and tribal government; and nongovernmental organizations.
The nomination deadline is May 16. Nominations should include a résumé or curriculum vitae and a statement of interest. Letters of support and recommendation will be accepted but aren’t mandatory.
Visit federalregister.gov and search for "FRRCC nominations" or contact FRRCC@epa.gov with "FRRCC Membership 2022" in the subject line.
Laboratory services expand
AgSource Laboratories recently acquired Dairyland Laboratories Inc.’s laboratory in Stratford, Wisconsin. The acquisition is expected to bolster AgSource’s existing offerings in Wisconsin and allow it to grow further into neighboring states. The Dairyland agronomic-services team is being welcomes into the AgSource family, according to Chris Clark of AgSource. Dairyland will continue to operate its feed and forage business unit, she said. Visit vas.com for more information.
USDA funds climate-smart practices
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to invest $9 million in new Cooperative Extension and USDA Climate Hubs partnerships to bolster climate research and share climate-smart solutions with the agricultural community.
The investment is part of the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative. New projects will work toward net-zero emissions in agriculture, working lands and communities adapted to climate change, training a diverse workforce that can communicate and incorporate climate considerations into management, and climate justice appropriate for U.S. agronomic conditions,” said Carrie Castille, director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Visit nifa.usda.gov for more information.
Equipment-factory acquired
John Deere recently acquired full ownership of three Deere-Hitachi joint-venture factories. It also has begun new license and supply agreements with Hitachi Construction Machinery. The two companies have ended their joint-venture manufacturing and marketing agreements.
The former joint-venture factories will continue to manufacture Deere-branded construction excavators and forestry equipment. The factories will discontinue production of Hitachi-branded products. The locations will now be referred to as:
- John Deere Kernersville, Kernersville, North Carolina
- John Deere Specialty Products, Langley, British Columbia, Canada
- John Deere Brasil Escavadeiras, Indaiatuba, Brazil
Through a new supply agreement with Hitachi, Deere will continue to offer a full portfolio of excavators.
Deere's marketing arrangement for Hitachi-branded construction excavators and mining equipment in the Americas has ended. Hitachi has assumed distribution and support of these products. Deere dealers may continue to support their existing field population of Hitachi-branded excavators. Visit JohnDeere.com for more information.