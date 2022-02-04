Business News

USDA makes $1 billion investment
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $1 billion to build and improve critical community facilities in 48 states, Puerto Rico and Guam. The infrastructure funding is expected to increase access to health care, education and public safety while spurring community development and building sound infrastructure for people in rural communities. USDA Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh highlighted 731 projects that USDA is making in five programs to fund essential community services to help rural America.
- Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants
- Community Facilities Loan Guarantees
- Community Facilities Technical Assistance Training Grants
- Community Facilities Disaster Grants
- Economic Impact Initiative Grants
Visit rd.usda.gov and search for "community facilities" for more information.
Conservation enrollments open
Agricultural producers and landowners may enroll in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program. The General Conservation Reserve Program enrollment period will run from Jan. 31 to March 11. The Grassland Conservation Reserve Program enrollment period will run from Apr. 4 to May 13.
Producers and landowners enrolled 4.6 million acres into the Conservation Reserve Program in 2021. That included 2.5 million acres in the largest Grassland Conservation Reserve Program signup in history. More than 22 million acres are enrolled. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency aims to reach the 25.5-million-acre cap statutorily set for fiscal year 2022.
The General Conservation Reserve Program helps producers and landowners establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species. Among the species are approved grasses or trees to control soil erosion, improve water quality, and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland.
The Grassland Conservation Reserve Program is a working-lands program. It helps landowners and operators protect grassland, including rangeland and pastureland and certain other lands, while maintaining the areas as working grazing lands.
Protecting grasslands contributes positively to the economy of many regions, provides biodiversity of plant and animal populations, and provides carbon-sequestration benefits, according to the USDA.
Producers and landowners also may enroll acres in the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program. That includes projects available through the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program and State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement.
The Farm Service Agency in 2021 enacted a Climate-Smart Practice Incentive for the general and continuous signups to better target the Conservation Reserve Program on addressing climate change. The incentive aims to increase carbon sequestration and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.
The program’s climate-smart practices include establishment of trees and permanent grasses, development of wildlife habitat, and wetland restoration. The Climate-Smart Practice Incentive is provided on an annual basis. The amount is based on the benefits of each practice type.
The USDA invested $10 million in 2021 in the Conservation Reserve Program Monitoring, Assessment and Evaluation program to measure and monitor the soil-carbon and climate-resilience effects of conservation practices over the life of new Conservation Reserve Program contracts.
Visit farmers.gov and search for "local service center" and and fsa.usda.gov/crp for more information.
Young, beginning farmer-program offered
GreenStone Farm Credit Services recently expanded its CultivateGrowth program for young, beginning and small-scale farmers. The program is designed to support the diversity of agriculture through custom financial- and educational-support initiatives.
The company is offering a new loan program. The CultivateGrowth Emerging Loan has simpler, more relaxed standards, according to GreenStone. It provides a financing option to some customers who may not have previously been able to qualify for a loan at any financial institution.
Members in the Emerging Loan program also may earn a reduced interest rate after completing a slate of educational activities, such as financial training, educational conferences, tax and accounting services, and mentorship programs.
To help provide producers with educational opportunities and support, GreenStone is again committing as much as $40,000 annually to young, beginning and small farmers through CultivateGrowth grants. The grants are available for reimbursement of many of the activities and resources developed to help them learn and build their business.
GreenStone also is working to connect producers through a mentorship program.
Farmers each have a standard to qualify. Customers can meet one metric that aligns with federal definitions – young farmers are those younger than 35 years of age. Beginning farmers have less than 10 years of farming experience. Small-scale farmers earn less than $250,000 gross farm income per year. Visit greenstonefcs.com for more information.
Groups study feed-mill preparedness
A new research project will evaluate methods for cleaning and disinfecting feed mills following a potential African swine fever outbreak. The information gained from the study will inform North American feed industries’ preparedness plans and feed-mill biosecurity plans to minimize supply chain and trade disruptions in the event of an outbreak. Evaluating the methods will be the Institute for Feed Education and Research, the Animal Nutrition Association of Canada and the United Soybean Board, along with the Swine Health Information Center.
“The Swine Health Information Center continues to look into all routes of entry and dissemination of emerging diseases, not just to identify the pathways, but to do something about them with research of this kind,” said Paul Sundberg, a doctor of veterinary medicine and executive director of the Swine Health Information Center. “We’ve learned that once the African swine fever virus is in a feed mill, it will remain in that environment for a long time. The work is essential to address the risk to the U.S. swine herd.”
The project will involve examination of optimal methods for disinfecting feed mills, paying close attention to feed-manufacturing equipment that hasn’t been designed for disinfection. Researchers will test disinfection and flushing procedures using three viruses known to be most stable in feed and endemic in the United States – Seneca Virus A, porcine epidemic diarrhea virus and porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus. The project also will determine the infectivity of feed and environmental samples after flushing and decontaminating equipment.
Feed inoculation and manufacturing will occur at Kansas State University’s Cargill Feed Safety Research Center, which includes a pilot-scale feed mill with pelleting capabilities. The center is approved for handling biosafety level 2 pathogens. Samples will be tested for infectivity at Iowa State University.
An outbreak of African swine fever in the United States could cost as much as $50 billion to the U.S. economy, according to agricultural economists at Iowa State University and the Universidad de la Republica in Uruguay. Visit swinehealth.org for more information.
Port-capacity increase planned
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently shared plans to increase capacity at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California and improve service for shippers of U.S. agricultural commodities. The USDA is partnering with the Port of Oakland to establish a new 25-acre “pop-up” site to make it easier for agricultural companies to fill empty shipping containers with commodities.
Fewer containers have been made available for U.S. agricultural commodities. Ocean carriers have circumvented traditional marketing channels and rushed containers back to be exported empty. As a result many of the carriers have suspended service to the Port of Oakland, according to the USDA. The agency is now taking action to reduce shipping disruptions that have prevented U.S. agricultural products from reaching their markets.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “After we helped set up inland pop-up ports at the Port of Savannah, we witnessed significant improvements in the flow of goods, and we expect to see similarly positive results once the Oakland facility is open. We look forward to engaging with other ports on similar solutions to congestion.”
The Port of Oakland site will provide space to prepare empty containers beginning in early March. The new site will have a dedicated gate with the ability to pre-cool refrigerated shipping containers to receive perishable commodities, according to the USDA.
The agency has been developing options to alleviate market disruptions for agricultural producers and companies using Commodity Credit Corporation resources set aside last fall, with a focus on transportation challenges. USDA will cover 60 percent of the start-up costs, which reflects the historical share of agricultural products marketed through the Port of Oakland. USDA also will help cover additional movement logistics costs at $125 per container. Visit usda.gov/ccc for more information.
Urban committee chosen
Twelve members have been selected to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s inaugural Secretary’s Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture. They’ll provide input on policy development and help identify barriers to urban agriculture as USDA works to promote urban farming and the economic opportunities it provides.
Urban agriculture plays an important role in producing fresh, healthy food in areas where grocery stores are scarce. It also provides jobs and beautifies neighborhoods, the USDA states. The committee is comprised of agricultural producers, and representatives from the areas of higher education or Extension programs, nonprofits, business and economic development, supply chains and financing.
USDA and the Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production peer reviewed more than 300 nominees. Vilsack made the final selections. Selections ensured geographic, racial and gender diversity and a broad range of agricultural experience. The new members will serve terms of one year to three years.
The first meeting of the inaugural committee, which will be open to the public, will be held in late February. Visit farmers.gov/urban and usda.gov and search for "committee for urban agriculture" for more information.
RNA seed treatment explored
GreenLight Biosciences and Germains Seed Technology recently formed a research partnership that could lead to the first commercial use of ribonucleic acid – RNA – as a seed treatment to control crop diseases. Germains produces seed-priming and coating technologies. In October 2021 GreenLight achieved field control of fungal pathogens using double-stranded RNA.
GreenLight's technology complements Germains' Health brand, which includes Ultim-ST organic protection against pythium. The partnership will enable Germains to address seed-borne and soil-borne pathogens.
GreenLight anticipates receiving in 2022 U.S. regulatory approval of its RNA-based product for controlling the Colorado potato beetle. The company also plans to submit its honeybee health solution to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Visit greenlightbiosciences.com and germains.com for more information.
Precision-spraying investment made
AGCO recently made a 2.9-percent equity investment in Greeneye Technology, a precision-spraying technology developer. Greeneye’s proprietary artificial-intelligence-enabled precision-spraying system detects and sprays individual weeds.
The system is designed to reduce herbicide usage compared to standard broadcast spraying. It’s expected to increase productivity by enabling farmers to invest in more efficacious crop-protection products that are unaffordable when applied on a broadcast basis, according to AGCO.
Greeneye’s solution is designed to apply herbicides to emerged crops at speeds of as much as 12 miles per hour. It’s designed to integrate into any brand or size of commercial sprayer. Visit agcocorp.com and greeneye.ag for more information.
Grain business to be acquired
Viterra Limited, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a stock-purchase agreement with Marubeni America Corporation to acquire the grain and ingredients business of Gavilon Agriculture Investment Inc. The agreed purchase price for Gavilon is $1.125 billion, plus working capital. The agreement is subject to certain customary purchase-price adjustments.
Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Gavilon originates, stores and distributes grains, oilseeds, and feed and food ingredients to food manufacturers, livestock producers, poultry processors, soybean processors and ethanol producers worldwide. Based in the Netherlands, Viterra has more than 17,500 employees operating in 37 countries. Visit viterra.com for more information.
Biorefinery produces renewable natural gas
The Verbio Nevada Biorefinery of Nevada, Iowa, is producing renewable natural gas using agricultural residues as feedstock. Renewable natural gas production from corn stover began in December 2021. That’s when Phase I was completed.
Upon completion of Phase II in the fourth quarter of 2022, the site will begin operating as a biorefinery. It’s expected to produce 60 million gallons of corn-based ethanol and an additional 19 million ethanol gallons equivalent of renewable natural gas from stillage.
The integration of renewable natural gas and ethanol production incorporates advanced operational technology currently practiced at the company’s facilities in Germany. The process also yields humus, a soil amendment, and organic fertilizers. Visit verbio.us for more information.
Cultivated-meat investment made
Future Meat Technologies of Rehovot, Israel, recently raised $347 million in Series B round of financing. The round was co-led by ADM Ventures, the venture-investment arm of Archer Daniels Midland. Several other investors participated in the financing.
Yaakov Nahmias, founder and president of Future Meat, said the company’s technology has quickly reduced production costs, paving the way for an expansion of operations. The company will begin construction of a large-scale production facility in the United States in 2022. The company has been scouting various locations for the facility. Future Meat opened a cultivated meat-production line in Israel earlier in 2021.
ADM is participating in growth segments such as alternative proteins, said Ian Pinner, senior vice-president of strategy and innovation. ADM is looking forward, he said, to expanding “the universe of new sources of protein to consumers who are increasingly diversifying their diets."
Future’s Meat’s single-cell technology and serum-free media formulations can reach cost parity faster than the market anticipates, Nahmias said. The company uses stainless-steel fermenters to continuously remove waste products generated by tissue cells. The company maintains a constant physiological environment which supports rapid proliferation of animal cells. Visit future-meat.com and adm.com for more information.
Dominican Republic added to list
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently added the Dominican Republic to the list of regions it considers to be affected with African swine fever. The action was taken in July after officials in the Dominican Republic confirmed the disease in swine in that country. The recent Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service notice serves as the official record of the action.
As a result of the detection, pork and pork products from the Dominican Republic, including casings, are subject to import restrictions designed to mitigate the risk of African swine fever introduction into the United States. Visit aphis.usda.gov and search for "animal health status of regions" for more information.