Organic council nominations sought
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting nominations for the Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council. Seats are available in each of the following categories – nonprofits, organic business and at-large. Members serve three-year terms, and the council meets quarterly.
New members will be appointed to the council this summer. They’ll start their terms at the council’s meeting in October.
The council brings together public and private resources to promote Wisconsin's national leadership position in organic agriculture. By advising the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and other organizations and agencies on critical organic issues, the council supports organic production, processing and purchasing opportunities for Wisconsin farmers, processors and consumers. The 12-member advisory council is comprised of
• three certified organic farmers, preferably reflecting various farm types;
• three representatives from the organic-business sector;
• an individual representing organic consumers;
• an individual representing a private, nonprofit educational organization involved in organic agriculture;
• a representative from the certification industry; and
• three at-large members.
The nomination deadline is Feb. 19. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Organic Advisory Council" or contact andrew.bernhardt@wisconsin.gov for more information.
Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin applications sought
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting applications for 2023 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants. The agency will award a total of as much as $200,000 in grant funding in 2023.
The program is designed to strengthen Wisconsin's agriculture and food industries by helping farms and businesses more efficiently process, market and distribute locally grown food products. The grants provide consumers access to more Wisconsin-grown food products.
Qualified applicants include individuals, groups or businesses involved in Wisconsin production agriculture, food processing, food distribution, food warehousing, retail food establishments or agricultural tourism operations. Projects will be required to report on increased local food sales, created and retained jobs, and new investments.
Projects can receive grant funds for as many as three years in duration. Grant requests must be between $5,000 and $50,000. Eligible project expenses include compensation for personnel, consultant services, materials and supplies. Projects must show a one-to-one match of cash or in-kind support accounting for at least 50 percent of the total project budget.
A webinar will be held via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 15. Visit bit.ly/3XWtFfv to register.
The application deadline is March 31. Selected project contracts and work may begin in June 2023. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Buy Local" or contact ryand.dunn@wisconsin.gov or 608-590-7239 for more information.
Soybean program adds two
The Wisconsin Soybean Program team recently was expanded with the hiring of Adam Kask and Kathryn Fitzsimmons. Kask will serve as manager of strategic programs. Fitzsimmons will serve as policy project manager.
Prior to joining the Wisconsin Soybean Program, Kask spent seven years as the market development and research director for South Dakota Soybean. Fitzsimmons earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and rural policy from Iowa State University.
Both individuals are employees of Ag Management Solutions. The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board and the Wisconsin Soybean Association – parent organizations of the Wisconsin Soybean Program – stated that they hired Kask and Fitzsimmons to help point the two organizations in a new direction after the passing of longtime executive director Robert Karls.
Patrick Mullolly, president of the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board, said that Ag Management Solutions specializes in helping organizations set strategic direction. The associations intend to hire their own staff after the soybean program becomes more stable, he said. Visit wisoybean.org for more information.
General-use grants awarded
Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, recently awarded 32 general use grants, totaling $204,650. The grants fund initiatives and organizations whose work enriches agriculture and rural America, Compeer stated.
The organizations receiving grants are from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Recipients in Wisconsin are featured.
• American Red Cross Wisconsin Region
• Baraboo Children's Museum
• Junior Achievement of Wisconsin
• REAP Food Group
• The Gathering Source Inc.
• Vernon Economic Development Association
• Vernon Memorial Healthcare Foundation
• Indianhead Community Action Agency
• Feed My People Food Bank
Visit Compeer.com/giving-back for more information.