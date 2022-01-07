Business News

Application deadline extended
The deadline to apply for the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program recently was extended. The program provides pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses. The deadline to apply for 2020 and 2021 eligible expenses is now Feb. 4.
Certified operations and transitional operations may apply for the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program for eligible expenses paid during the 2020, 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. Signup for the 2022 fiscal year will be announced at a future date.
For each year, the program covers 25 percent of a certified operation’s eligible certification expenses, to as much as $250 per certification category. That includes application fees, inspection fees, USDA organic-certification costs, state organic-program fees and more.
Crop and livestock operations transitioning to organic production may be eligible for 75 percent of a transitional operation’s eligible expenses, to as much as $750 for each year. That includes fees charged by a certifying agent or consultant for pre-certification inspections and development of an organic-system plan.
For both certified operations and transitional operations, the program covers 75 percent of the registration fees, to as much as $200 per year, for educational events that include content related to organic production and handling to help operations increase their knowledge of production and marketing practices.
Both certified and transitional operations may be eligible for 75 percent of the expense of soil testing required by the National Organic Program to document micronutrient deficiency, not to exceed $100 per year.
Producers can apply through their local Farm Service Agency office. They also can obtain one-on-one support with applications by calling 877-508-8364. Visit farmers.gov/otecp for more information.
Chippewa County to host 2024 show
The 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days show will be held in Chippewa County, Wisconsin. The dates for the 2024 show and the host farm will be selected at a later date.
Chippewa County last hosted the event in 2004. The show will be an opportunity to showcase the county’s diverse agricultural and economic base.
The 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days – hosted by Clark County – will be held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres Farm and Rustic Occasions in Loyal, Wisconsin.
The 2023 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days – hosted by Sauk County – will be held July 18-20 at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club Grounds in Baraboo, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is a three-day outdoor event showcasing the latest developments in production agriculture. The event features practical applications and recent research and technological developments. It’s the only farm show of its size in the United States that’s organized and run entirely by volunteers. The event annually attracts between 35,000 attendees and 50,000 attendees, and more than 500 commercial and educational exhibitors.
Visit wifarmtechdays.org or contact Arnie Jennerman at aajennerman@wisc.edu for more information.
Rural-energy applications sought
Applications for loan guarantees and grants for renewable-energy systems are being sought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. Funds are being made available through the Rural Energy for America Program for energy-efficiency improvements, energy audits and development assistance.
USDA is seeking applications for fiscal year 2022 funding. The deadline to apply for grants is March 31, 2022. Applications for technical-assistance grants are due Jan. 31, 2022.
Applications for loan guarantees are accepted year-round. Applications will be subject to updated scoring provisions regardless of which deadline they meet. Applications will receive 10 priority points if they meet any of the key priorities listed.
- assist rural communities to recover economically from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly disadvantaged communities
- ensure rural residents have equitable access to Rural Development programs and benefits from funded projects
- support economic investments in distressed communities
Agricultural producers and rural small businesses are eligible applicants for loan guarantees and grants to develop renewable-energy systems and to make energy-efficiency improvements.
State and local governments, federally-recognized tribes, land-grant colleges or universities or other institutions of higher education, rural-electric cooperatives, public power entities, and resource conservation and development councils are eligible applicants for grants to conduct energy audits and provide development assistance.
Visit rd.usda.gov and search for "rural priorities" or page 66273 of the Nov. 22, 2021, "Federal Register."
Incentives offered to tornado victims
The Propane Education & Research Council is offering double incentives of as much as $10,000 toward eligible propane-powered equipment for agricultural operations directly impacted by the Kansas wildfires or December tornado outbreak in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
For a limited time affected producers who apply for the Propane Farm Incentive Program can earn double the incentive amount for qualifying propane-powered equipment. That encompasses irrigation engines, building/water-heating systems, power generators and flame-weeding systems.
Double incentives are available through June 2022. Visit Propane.com/FarmIncentive for more information.
Rural-community funding offered
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service, acting through USDA Rural Development, has funding available now to help build, expand and repair rural community drinking water, wastewater, storm water drainage, and sanitary solid-waste disposal systems. Favorable interest rates, combined with extended terms, provide financial flexibility and minimize the cost to users, according to the USDA. Eligibility requirements are listed.
- Projects located in a city, town or unincorporated area of 10,000 people or less based on the 2010 U.S. Census
- local public bodies, nonprofit corporations, and federally recognized tribes
Applications are accepted on a continuous basis. Long loan terms are available with typical projects financed more than 40 years, subject to state statute. Comprehensive funding allows for construction, engineering, land, legal, environmental and many other project costs. Financially distressed communities may be eligible to receive grant assistance to help pay for application-development costs, including preliminary engineering reports.
Visit rd.usda.gov and search for "RDApply" or rd.usda.gov and search for "state offices" for more information.
Wetland-mitigation banks funded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently awarded about $5 million in grant funding for the Wetland Mitigation Banking Program. The program supports development of mitigation banks for the restoration, creation or enhancement of wetlands to compensate for unavoidable impacts to wetlands at another location.
The recent awards prioritize projects in states with large amounts of wetlands as well as large numbers of producers with wetland-determination requests. Wetlands provide ecosystem functions, such as wildlife habitat and groundwater recharge. The projects enable the USDA to collaborate with states, local governments and other qualified partners. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was among the agencies awarded funding.
The Wetland Mitigation Banking Program helps agricultural producers comply with wetland-conservation provisions and conserve ecologically important wetlands. It allows for off-site mitigation through the purchase of credits from wetland banks established and run by local partners.
Awardees may use the funding to support mitigation-bank site identification, development of a mitigation-banking instrument, site restoration, land surveys, permitting and title searches, and market research. It may not be used to purchase land or a conservation easement. Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for “mitigation banking” for more information.
Conservation program updated
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is leveraging its authorities in the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program to bring in new types of partners and expand opportunities in voluntary conservation for agricultural producers and other private landowners. The USDA has updated the program’s rule regarding matching-fund requirements. And it has invested in additional staff to work directly with partners for conservation efforts.
The program also plays an important role in USDA’s broader climate-change strategy. It brings together producers, landowners and partners for climate-smart land management.
A Dec. 6, 2019, rule required that 50 percent of matching funds from partners be in the form of direct payments. That made it more difficult for diverse types of groups to participate as partners, the USDA stated. With the updated rule change, partners can now provide their negotiated level of matching funds in the form of cash, in-kind contributions or technical assistance.
The rule also updated policy to now provide a full annual rental rate to producers who are impacted by state, tribal or local laws, ordinances and regulations requiring a resource-conserving or environmental-protection measure. The previous rule reduced rental payment made to producers who were covered by such laws.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has hired new Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program staff members to implement the changes. It’s using a regional approach to work closely with potential and existing partners and expand program availability. Kim Martin has been hired to focus on partners in Wisconsin and other states in the region.
The investments in staffing build on other recent outreach and education efforts by the Farm Service Agency. That includes a $4.7 million investment announced in 2021 to establish partnerships with organizations to provide outreach and technical assistance to historically underserved farmers and ranchers on a variety of Commodity Credit Corporation and Farm Service Agency programs. Visit fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/index for more information.
Cooperatives help tornado victims
Several agricultural cooperatives are mobilizing to provide support to customers, team members and communities impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather that swept the South and Midwest in December. AgFirst, CoBank, Farm Credit East, Farm Credit Illinois, Farm Credit Mid-America, Farm Credit Services of America, Farm Credit of Western Arkansas, Land O'Lakes, Inc. and Rural 1st® have committed about $700,000 to national, state and local charities to assist families and communities impacted by the catastrophic events.
Among the beneficiaries are the American Red Cross, Feeding America, the Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund, the Kentucky Rural Electric Disaster Fund, the Tennessee Farm Disaster Response Fund, the Mayfield Tornado Relief Fund and Rotary International in Dresden, Tennessee.
The devastation of the storms spread across six Midwest states. Residents in Kentucky and Tennessee were among those most severely affected. Cooperatives continue to identify affected customers and are working to understand how best to meet their immediate and long-term needs.
Several of the cooperatives also are matching individual contributions made by their employees to organizations such as the Red Cross and Salvation Army.
Carbon measurement boosted
Indigo Agriculture recently acquired Soil Metrics, which provides technology for comprehensive soil-carbon and greenhouse-gas assessment. The acquisition is expected to scale a carbon-measurement, reporting and verification system.
The companies already had been working together to meet standards set by the registry-approved methodologies in use by the Carbon by Indigo program. Founded in 2019 by Colorado State University scientists, Soil Metrics leverages peer-reviewed research on agricultural ecosystems to provide soil environmental-modeling services.
Indigo and Soil Metrics plan to increase the understanding of soil carbon and its potential as a climate solution. That includes opportunities to optimize carbon-farming practices to maximize a range of beneficial outcomes and efforts to better map the dynamics of carbon persistence in soils.
They also plan to provide improved modeling services to a greater range of third parties to address more industry-sustainability opportunities such as maximizing agricultural lands’ role as a carbon sink, decreasing nitrous oxide and methane outputs in farming, and maximizing financial value for farmers. Visit indigoag.com and search for “advancing soil carbon science” and soilmetrics.eco for more information.
Regenerative projects launched
Knorr, a Unilever brand, plans to launch 50 regenerative agriculture projects in the next five years. The effort will build on more than 10 years of sustainable-agriculture collaborations with farmers and suppliers, the company stated.
Regenerative agriculture means farming that can create positive outcomes in terms of nourishing soil, increasing biodiversity, improving water quality and climate resilience, capturing carbon, and regenerating the land. The projects will gradually be scaled to 50 projects with partners by 2026. Three projects started in 2021 are showing promising results, according to the company.
- Water preservation and reduced emissions – In Arkansas, in partnership with Knorr's biggest rice supplier, Riviana, several farming practices that preserve water and decrease greenhouse-gas emissions are being implemented.
- Soil health – In Southern Spain, in partnership with Knorr's supplier Agraz – Conesa Group – tomato farmers have implemented practices to improve soil health with the first harvest showing increased yields
- Climate resiliency – In northern France, in partnership with PURProject and Green SOL, vegetable supplier Ardo has implemented practices to improve soil health and climate resiliency in response to decreased yields due to changes in weather conditions.
Knorr's regenerative agriculture plan is part of the Unilever Climate & Nature Fund. Knorr's plan will contribute to Unilever's commitment to help protect and regenerate 3.7 million acres of land, forests and oceans by 2030.
The key ingredients – vegetables, herbs, spices and grains – grown using regenerative-agriculture principles will be used across the Knorr brand portfolio. In the United States the portfolio includes brands such as Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton and more. Visit unileverusa.com for more information.
Company expands plant-based proteins
Hormel Foods Corporation’s 199 Ventures recently entered into an exclusive partnership with The Better Meat Co. to bring new mycoprotein and plant-based protein products to the marketplace.
The two companies will work together to develop alternative-protein products with The Better Meat Co.'s Rhiza mycoprotein ingredient. Produced via a potato-based fermentation pioneered by The Better Meat Co., Rhiza is a mycoprotein with meat-like texture.
The partnership is the latest venture into plant-based products by Hormel Foods. The Better Meat Co. is a Sacramento, California-based food-technology startup founded in 2018. Visit investor.hormelfoods.com and bettermeat.co for more information.
Aviation fuel, path to net-zero goal
New technology and renewable jet fuel are pathways to the air-transport industry’s commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. A mix of new technology, such as potentially shifting to electricity and hydrogen for some shorter services, and a transition to sustainable aviation fuel by mid-century would provide most of the carbon reductions. Remaining emissions could be captured using carbon-removal measures, according to the Air Transport Action Group.
A complete shift away from fossil fuels around mid-century would be possible, with sustainable aviation fuels made from waste resources and rotational cover crops gradually transitioning toward fuels generated from low-carbon electricity. The shift to sustainable fuels would provide green-energy industry opportunities in nearly every country, sustaining up to 14 million jobs worldwide, the group said. Visit atag.org for more information.