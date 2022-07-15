Business News

Resiliency-grant applications sought
Wisconsin meat and poultry processors are reminded to apply for Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants by Aug 19. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, Wisconsin processors will be able to apply for grants of as much as $150,000.
Processors are required to provide a match of 100 percent of the grant amount. Grants will be awarded through a competitive selection process.
After receiving far more applications for the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grants than budgeted dollars earlier in 2022, it was clear there’s demand for support among Wisconsin’s meat processors, said Randy Romanski, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The agency will host a webinar for processors interested in learning about the grants from 9 to 10 a.m. July 29. The webinar will cover grant application, eligibility requirements and timeline.
The webinar will be offered on Zoom. Registration in advance is appreciated but not required. Visit bit.ly/3z8hjGU for more information. A recording also will be made available. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "resiliency grants" for more information.
Crisis calling-code launched
Wisconsin’s new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will enable people of all ages who are experiencing a crisis to receive help for themselves or a loved one. Anyone may access the free lifeline by calling 988 – multiple languages are available. English-only texts may be sent to 988.
Individuals who call 988 will reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is being renamed the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. While 988 will provide an easy-to-remember number, the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 800-273-8255 – also will remain in effect. Visit dhs.wisconsin.gov and search for "crisis" for more information.
Emergency loans offered
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is extending emergency credit to producers recovering from poultry losses due to the highly pathogenic avian influenza. Emergency loans may be used to meet various needs such as the replacement of equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
The Farm Service Agency will review loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. Visit fsa.usda.gov and search for "emergency farm loans" for more information.
Conservation-research grants offered
A program to spur innovative research that increases adoption of conservation practices recently was launched by the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and the Walton Family Foundation. The program includes a collaboration with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to provide additional support for practice-implementation costs.
Edge-of-field is a conservation practice that allows for nutrient and sediment monitoring in water runoff at the field level. Despite potential benefits of edge-of-field and other conservation practices to improve soil and watershed health, implementation occurs on less than 10 percent of the country’s croplands. Coordinated efforts that engage farmers could help researchers understand farmers’ specific needs and develop solutions that specifically target those needs, stated the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research.
Through the Achieving Conservation through Targeting Information, Outreach and Networking program known as ACTION, the collaborators seek projects that increase farmer and landowner adoption of conservation practices. The collaborators plan to award grants ranging from $200,000 to $500,000 for a total of about $1 million.
Applicants aren’t required to secure a match. But forming collaborative partnerships and securing additional funds are encouraged. Pre-applications for grants are due Aug. 31. Visit foundationfar.org for more information.
Ginseng board elects members
The 2022 Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election recently was certified. Kirk Baumann of Wausau and Danny Krueger of Wausau began July 1 their three-year terms as elected members of the board.
The board is composed of seven at-large producers. They’re responsible for administering Wisconsin's Ginseng Marketing Order. The board oversees the collection and use of about $300,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin ginseng growers. This funding is used to support the industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown ginseng. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “marketing boards” for more information.
Antimicrobial resistance worsens
The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered progress made fighting antimicrobial resistance. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “COVID-19: U.S. Impact on Antimicrobial Resistance, Special Report 2022,” concludes that the threat of antimicrobial-resistant infections has worsened. Antimicrobial-resistant hospital-onset infections and deaths both increased at least 15 percent during the first year of the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed the state of antimicrobial resistance immediately following the 2020 peaks of the pandemic. The data show an increase in resistant infections starting during hospitalization. There have been increases in specific pathogens.
• carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter – 78-percent increase in infections
• multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa – 32-percent increase in infections
• vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus – 14-percent increase in infections
• methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus – 13-percent increase in infections.
Antifungal-resistant threats also increased in 2020. That included Candida auris—which increased 60 percent overall – and Candida species excluding Candida auris, with a 26 percent increase in infections in hospitals.
That’s in contrast to a 2019 report, where there were significant national reductions in infections. Antimicrobial-resistant infections had declined by 27 percent from 2012 to 2017.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remains committed to the U.S. National Action Plan for Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria. It will address gaps in the public-health system and explore investments in healthcare infrastructure. Visit cdc.gov/drugresistance and search for "national action plan" for more information.
County nominations sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency is accepting nominations for county committee members. Elections will occur in certain local administrative areas, which are areas for Farm Service Agency committees in a single county or multi-county jurisdiction.
Committee members make decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. That includes disaster, conservation, commodity and price-support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in one’s local Farm Service Agency office by Aug. 1.
Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program and reside in a local administrative area open for election may be nominated. Cooperating producers are individuals who have provided information to the agency about their farming or ranching operation even if they haven’t applied or received program benefits.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others. Qualifying organizations also may nominate candidates.
Nationwide more than 7,700 members of the agricultural community serve on Farm Service Agency county committees. The committees are comprised of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms.
Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections and farmers.gov and search for "local service center" for more information.
Farm-preservation enrollees sought
Wisconsin’s Agricultural Enterprise Areas promote farmland preservation and nutrient-management planning to preserve the state’s natural resources and agricultural lands. One example is the Fields, Waters and Woods Agricultural Enterprise Area. It covers more than 41,000 acres in Ashland and Bayfield counties.
Ashland County is looking to expand participation in the Agricultural Enterprise Area through enrollment in new farmland-preservation agreements. Each 15-year agreement is between a landowner and the state to keep enrolled land in agricultural use and meet the state’s soil- and water-conservation standards.
In 2022 Ashland County is offering a $2,000-incentive to county landowners who enroll all or a portion of their land in farmland-preservation agreements.
The county also has partnered with Bayfield, Douglas and Iron counties to apply for a National Association of Conservation Districts grant to hire Matt Bolen, an agricultural and wildlife damage technician. He works on farmland preservation, nutrient management and wildlife abatement. Using Bolen’s skills and assistance in nutrient-management planning, the coalition of counties aims to increase the number of farms in the Lake Superior region with a nutrient-management plan. The plans help farmers meet crop-nutrient needs using manure or other fertilizers while reducing potential for runoff from fields to waterways. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "agricultural enterprise areas" or contact matt.bolen@co.ashland.wi.us or 715-682-7187 for more information.
Soybean-board election underway
Three nominees are certified eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended June 1. Soybean growers will have until Aug. 15 to vote for the candidates.
- District 3 nominee – Kevin Bork of Grand Marsh – representing Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties
- District 4 nominee – Jonathan Gibbs of Fox Lake – representing Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Waushara and Winnebago counties
- District 5 nominee: Patrick Mullooly of Clinton – representing Dane, Green, Iowa, and Lafayette and Rock counties
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will mail ballots to eligible soybean growers the week of July 11. Growers who haven’t received a ballot by July 25, may request one by contacting debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-5116.
Completed ballots must be mailed to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708. They must be postmarked on or before Aug. 15.
Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning Sept. 1. The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is composed of seven producers in seven districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $2 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin soybean producers. The funding is used to support the research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown soybeans. Visit wisoybean.org and datcp.wi.gov and search for "agricultural marketing boards" for more information.
Potato board elects members
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified the 2022 Wisconsin Potato Industry Board election results. The board’s elected members on July 1 began their three-year terms
- State-wide, at large – Andrew Diercks of Coloma
- District 1 – Keith Wolter of Antigo representing the counties of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor and Vilas
- District 2: John Fenske of Coloma, representing the counties of Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca and Waushara
The Wisconsin Potato Industry Board is composed of nine producers in three districts across the state, with one at-large member elected every third year.
The board oversees the collection and use of about $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin potato growers. The funding is used to support the industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown potatoes. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “marketing boards” for more information.
Cherry board elects two
The Wisconsin Cherry Board has two newly elected members. Chris Lautenbach of Fish Creek and Jim Seaquist of Ellison Bay began July 1 their three-year terms on the board.
The board is composed of five at-large members who are responsible for administering Wisconsin's Cherry Marketing Order. The board oversees the collection and use of about $50,000 in assessment fees paid by the state’s cherry growers. The funding is used to support the industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown cherries.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection administers and certifies elections for Wisconsin commodity-marketing boards. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "marketing boards" for more information.
Organization increases export focus
Cooperative Network is expanding its member-services portfolio to include an increased focus on export activities. It's one of 13 entities that were recently awarded a total of more than $564,000 in Export Expansion Grants by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Awarded a $50,000 grant through the program Cooperative Network stated it will use the funds to develop a new agriculture export-education portal on its website. It also plans to incorporate export education and awareness into association seminars, webinars and conferences.
Cooperative Network works in support of hundreds of cooperatives from a dozen business sectors in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The sectors produce goods and services through farm production, farm supply, grain marketing, ethanol production, dairy marketing and processing, financial services, livestock genetics, meat processing, mutual insurance, telecommunications, electrical power and distribution, and other services. Visit cooperativenetwork.coop for more information.
Equipment dealership expands
Johnson Tractor of Janesville, Wisconsin, recently acquired Value Implement, which has four locations in west-central Wisconsin. The acquisition will enable Johnson Tractor to serve consumer, construction and agriculture markets with Case IH, New Holland and Kubota lines.
The newly acquired Value Implement locations are located in Osseo, Menomonie, Arcadia, and Baldwin. With the acquisition Johnson Tractor will have a total of nine locations – three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin. Visit johnsontractor.com for more information.
Grant recipients named
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently awarded Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants to 12 companies. The competitive grant program is designed to strengthen Wisconsin's agriculture and food industries by helping farms and businesses more efficiently process, market and distribute locally grown food products.
The agency received 60 funding requests totaling more than $1.9 million. The grant recipients and their planned projects, totaling $300,000, are featured.
Blue Moon Community Farm of Stoughton. Expand capacity for fresh spring vegetable production, protected growing area and supply of produce to increase local purchasing
Crimson Kitchen and Gardens of Watertown. Expand food-product sales and make canned food available year round to create new jobs
Downtown West Bend Association of West Bend. Expand, promote and add educational opportunities to the West Bend Farmers Market, which hosts 150 Wisconsin farmers
Gander Family Farms of Beloit. Develop marketing materials and purchase supplies for retail-sales-capacity expansion for a farm store
Kenosha Common Markets of Kenosha. Create and expand economic opportunities for local farms and food processors through a new farmers market
Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau of Manitowoc. Partner with Manitowoc County to promote local food producers through the Wisconsin Coastal Food Trail, which helps more than 20 producers connect with the community and tourists
Siren Shrub Company of Stevens Point. Produce products with Wisconsin farming partners and mixologists to develop and distribute recipes
Telsaan Tea of Mount Horeb. Provide equipment and resources for small growers to process and package herbs
Turners Fresh Market of Waupaca. Implement marketing plan and management of local-food selection
Branches and Berries of Wauzeka. Expand market by increasing market presence, production and demand for berries
Verona Area Chamber of Commerce of Verona. Purchase marketing-management software and increase advertising to increase the number of vendors, customers and market capacity at the Downtown Verona Farmers Market
Washington Hotel and Studio of Washington Island. Purchase local produce and other products to make them available to all of Washington Island
Previous grant recipients have generated about $12.7 million in new local-food sales, created and retained more than 285 jobs, and benefited more than 3,800 producers and 4,055 markets, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Buy Local" for more information.
Market-access grants awarded
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation recently awarded International Market Access Grants to 11 agribusinesses. The grants were made available through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports.
Coordinated by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the grants provide funding to support a company’s export-development and deployment strategy. The Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports expands the organization’s existing market-access grant program by designating funds solely for agribusinesses. Recipients are established agribusinesses that are new to exporting or expanding into new markets and operating in Wisconsin.
Marathon Ginseng International of Weston. Update website and marketing materials to sell ginseng gift sets in China
Quatrefoil Skincare of Madison. Promote ginseng-based skincare products at trade shows in China and Japan
Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises of Wausau. Develop marketing materials for the Chinese market
CH Agricultural Technical of Madison. Participate in a trade show in China
Associated Milk Producers of Portage. Join trade shows in China, Singapore and the Philippines
BIO-Nutrition International of Madison. Create marketing materials and attend trade shows in China, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand
Land O’Lakes of Spencer. Hire consultants to help ensure compliance with selling products in Asia and the Middle East
Genex Cooperative of Shawano. Conduct a digital-advertising campaign targeting the Argentinian market
Saga Furs of Milton. Translate marketing materials and produce videos for use in markets such as China, Greece, Italy, South Korea and Turkey
Zimbal Minkery of Sheboygan Falls. Create a new website and translate marketing materials for use in Europe and Asia
Ever-Green-View Farms of Waldo. Hire consultants to help reach markets in Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and the Middle East
Visit wedc.org and datcp.wi.gov – and search for "initiative for agricultural exports" for more information.
Biodegradable plastics predicted to soar
Increased applications of biodegradable plastics are opening markets for producers of plastics. The global market for certified-compostable and bio-based packaging products is projected to surpass $7 billion in value by 2031, according to Transparency Market Research.
Extensive utilization of polylactic acids and polyhydroxyalkanoates in food packaging has steered steady revenue growth for firms in the biodegradable plastics market. There’s also growing government support for supplanting conventional plastics with biodegradable plastics, especially in Japan and Germany.
Increased utilization of raw materials such as bamboo, corn, sugar beets and sugarcane has allowed companies to produce different types of biodegradable plastics.
Some of the key players include Bioplastics International, Novamont S.p.A., Toray Industries Inc., Plantic Technologies, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Total Corbion and BASF SE. Visit transparencymarketresearch.com for more information.