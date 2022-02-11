Business News

Anticompetitive practices reporting offered
An online tool that enables farmers and ranchers to anonymously report potentially unfair and anticompetitive practices in the livestock and poultry sectors is now available. The tool was launched by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Justice.
Complaints or tips will undergo preliminary review by staffs at the USDA Packers and Stockyards Division and the Department of Justice. If a complaint raises sufficient concern related to the Packers and Stockyards Act or antitrust laws, it will be selected for further investigation by the appropriate agency. The action may lead to an opening of a formal investigation.
Users may submit information with their names or anonymously. If a complainant provides personal information, agency staff will contact them only if additional information is needed. The agencies will follow their respective privacy and confidentiality policies found at DOJ Confidentiality and USDA Privacy. Packers and Stockyards regulations regarding confidentiality also apply – PSD Confidentiality.
The meatpacking industry has consolidated rapidly in recent decades while farmers’ share of the value of their products has decreased. Poultry farmers, hog farmers, cattle ranchers and other agricultural workers may struggle to retain autonomy and earn sustainable incomes.
According to the USDA, ranchers received more than 60 cents of every dollar a consumer spent on beef 50 years ago compared to about 39 cents today. Hog farmers’ share of the consumer dollar declined from between 40 cents to 60 cents 50 years ago to about 19 cents today.
Producers who choose not to use the portal may submit complaints or tips about potentially anticompetitive practices by contacting PSDComplaints@usda.gov or 833-342-5773. They also may submit information to Stop 3601, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, DC 20250-3601. Visit farmerfairness.gov for more information.
DNR recruits wardens
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hiring about a dozen conservation wardens for the upcoming 2023 class. The application period is from Feb. 14 to March 6.
DNR conservation wardens are credentialed law-enforcement officers who serve rural and urban communities statewide. They enforce laws to protect fish and wildlife, the environment, state parks and forests, and outdoor-recreation enthusiasts.
The agency provides a training program and hires people from a wide variety of backgrounds. The department will hire about a dozen full-time wardens for the class which will begin training in October. Eligibility requirements are listed.
• be at least age 21 upon hire
• already have earned or be planning to earn at least 60 college credits within their first five years of being hired
Conservation wardens also serve as ambassadors and educators, teaching the public about natural resources, outdoor safety and environmental conservation.
The DNR has resources available for those considering becoming a conservation warden.
• A recorded webinar about the hiring process is available on YouTube. Visit youtube.com and search for "N11auvZJBvY" for more information.
• A recorded webinar covering the day-to-day work of a conservation warden is available on YouTube. Visit youtube.com and search for "KC_bW-pRLvU" for more information.
• Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for "warden recruitment" for more information.
Organic-board members named
Four new members recently were appointed to the National Organic Standards Board. The board is comprised of 15 volunteer members representing the organic community. The new members will serve five-year terms, through January 2027.
The appointees will help the U.S. Department of Agriculture provide farmers and handlers tools they need to meet consumer demand for organic products. They also will help ensure that organic is part of efforts to build a more climate-smart, resilient and equitable food system, said Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. The new members are listed.
- Elizabeth Graznak has been appointed to an environmental-protection and resource-conservation seat. She owns and operates Happy Hollow Farm, an 82-acre organic vegetable farm in Missouri. She has a degree in environmental studies and has had past appointments with environmentally focused boards.
- Allison Johnson has been appointed to a public-interest or consumer-interest group seat. She works for the Natural Resources Defense Council. An attorney with experience working with organic regulations, she also is an organic certifier.
- Dilip Nandwani has been appointed to the scientist seat. He is a professor at Tennessee State University and holds a doctorate in botany. He has 10-years of teaching experience, with a focus on organic agriculture, certification and crop science.
- Javier Zamora has been appointed to a farmer seat. He works at JSM Organics, a 100-acre vegetable and fruit farm in California. He has 20-years of farming experience. He also has provided farmers assistance with direct-marketing regulations, organic compliance, and developing direct-marketing channels.
The National Organic Standards Board is a federal advisory board. It operates in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act. The board assists in developing standards for substances used in organic production. It also advises the agriculture secretary on aspects of the National Organic Program. Visit ams.usda.gov/organic for more information.
Innovation Challenge winner named
Grain Weevil Corporation of Aurora, Nebraska, recently was named the winner of the American Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge. Farm Bureau, in partnership with Farm Credit, announced the winner at the 2022 American Farm Bureau Convention.
Grain Weevil is a grain-bin management robot designed to improve quality and eliminate the need for farmers to enter grain bins. The company received $50,000 in prize money to help grow the business. Ben Johnson, a member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, is team lead for the company.
Birds Eye Robotics was named runner-up in the contest and received $20,000. Scott Niewohner, a member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, is team lead for the company. Birds Eye is an autonomous robot that helps maintain poultry houses. It's also designed to improve animal welfare by encouraging bird activity.
Caravan Tech LLC won the People’s Choice Award. Richy Naisbett, a member of the Alabama Farmers Federation, is team lead for the company. The company provides real-time remote-management solutions for ranchers and cattle breeders.
Two other finalist teams competed in the final-four round of the competition. They are Marble Technologies and StemPunk.
Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Ag Innovation Challenge. Visit fb.org/challenge and grainweevil.com for more information.
Carbon-storage partnership formed
Summit Carbon Solutions and Northern Plains Nitrogen recently partnered in a carbon-capture and storage project. Northern Plains Nitrogen is developing a blue-ammonia plant near Grand Forks, North Dakota. That plant will supply reduced carbon nitrogen-based fertilizer products to farmers in under-served markets in the northern United States and Canada.
Summit Carbon Solutions’ project is expected to be able to capture and permanently store 12 million tons of carbon dioxide annually. Northern Plains Nitrogen will capture 500,000 tons per year of carbon-dioxide emissions, which Summit Carbon Solutions will transport and store in central North Dakota. Summit Carbon Solutions has received state and local permits to collect 3-D seismic data and begin drilling stratigraphic test wells. Visit SummitCarbonSolutions.com and northernplainsnitrogen.com for more information.
Herbicides registered to 2029
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently completed the registration amendment process for Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides. The herbicides received a seven-year registration, until Jan. 11, 2029.
The weed-control system includes Enlist herbicides, Enlist Ahead, Enlist E3 soybeans, Enlist cotton and Enlist corn. The system offers multiple herbicide modes of action and is centered around 2,4-D choline with Colex-D technology.
Enlist cotton and Enlist E3 soybean crops are tolerant to three herbicide modes of action, 2,4-D, glufosinate and glyphosate, according to manufacturer Corteva Agriscience.
The herbicide-registration amendment process included EPA conducting updated data analyses and initiating agency consultations to help confirm that the herbicides continue to comply with the Endangered Species Act and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. Visit ExperiencingEnlist.com for more information.
Hemp webinars offered
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and Cornell University have launched a webinar series on hemp research. The purpose of the series is to broaden the scope of training, education and connectivity within the hemp community.
Zachary Stansell, a geneticist at the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service and acting hemp curator, said that hemp is rapidly emerging as a critical multi-use and economically significant crop. The webinars are designed to increase the diversity, equity and inclusivity of the agency’s mission while providing hemp-specific education, training and networking opportunities to historically underserved communities, he said.
Lectures will be given by various hemp-research experts from academia, research laboratories, production facilities and private industry.
- Feb. 9 – Indoor Cultivation, Bruce Bugbee, professor of environmental plant physiology, Utah State University
- Feb. 23 – Hemp Processing Systems, Heather Grade, postdoctoral researcher, department of entomology, Cornell University
- March 9 – Extraction Chemistry/Facility Design. Alisia Ratliff, CEO, Victus Capital Ventures
- March 23 – The Endocannabinoid System, Dr. Ethan Russo, physician and CEO of CReDO Science
- April 6 – Hemp Food Science, Hunter Friedland, CEO, Cirona Labs
- April 20 – Hemp Diversity/Genetics, Daniela Vergara, Harvest New York
- May 4 – Economics of Hemp Production, Tyler Mark, associate professor of agricultural economics, University of Kentucky.
The webinars will be held every other Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. Central Standard Time. Registration is required. Visit cornell.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0vJzjCiA0SLCOua?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery for more information.