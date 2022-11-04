Business News

State boosts internet access
High-speed internet access across Wisconsin is expected to be expanded soon. The U.S. Department of the Treasury recently approved plans by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to allocate $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the federal Capital Projects Fund to expedite high-speed internet expansion.
The funding will be invested in grants and planning resources awarded by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to internet-service providers. The objective is to bring high-speed broadband infrastructure to unserved and underserved locations throughout the state.
To date Wisconsin has disbursed or committed about $300 million toward expanding broadband. That includes $105 million in federal funding, which is supporting 94 projects in more than 42 counties and three tribal communities.
State and federal funds allocated by the governor for broadband grants have provided or will provide more than 387,000 homes and businesses access to new or improved services.
The Public Service Commission recently introduced the Broadband Grant Footprint, an interactive tool to track broadband expansion progress in Wisconsin. It shows the effect of broadband grant projects statewide.
Additional funding in the Capital Projects Fund is expected to be authorized and announced at a later date. More than $140 million in additional funding is planned to be made available to conduct device deployment and digital-navigator projects and to improve community access to essential equipment. Visit psc.wi.gov for more information.
Partners support rural entrepreneurs
The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation are leading a $1 million initiative to provide resources and support to rural entrepreneurs across the state. They’ll work with others partners to develop the initiative to provide training, technical assistance and legal and financial advice to rural entrepreneurs.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and UW-Extension also recently announced that five rural communities were chosen to participate in the Community Economic Analysis for Rural Wisconsin Communities pilot program. The five communities are Brodhead, Gilman, the Lac du Flambeau Tribe, Mellen-Morse and Pittsville.
The program is being funded by a $150,000 capacity building grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. It provides resources for rural communities to engage in comprehensive economic-development planning. Visit economicdevelopment.extension.wisc.edu and wedc.org for more information.
District grants offered
The National Association of Conservation Districts recently opened the application period for its district-grants program. The 2023 program will award eight grants, for as much as $2,500 each, to conservation districts to conduct new activities or test novel approaches to their operations.
The Friends of the National Association of Conservation Districts program was established in 2009 to enable individuals and organizations to support about 3,000 conservation districts through cash donations. Visit nacdnet.org and search for "Friends of NACD grants" for more information.