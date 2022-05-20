Business News

Competition comment period extended
The public comment period to identify the effects of concentration and competition challenges in seed, fertilizer, other agricultural inputs, and retail markets has been extended to June 15. The U.S. Department of Agriculture seeks information about competition matters in three main areas.
• fertilizer
• seed and agricultural inputs, particularly related to intellectual property
• food retail, such as access to retail for agricultural producers and small- and medium-sized food processors through wholesale and distribution markets
Three requests for information were published in the March 17 edition of the Federal Register. The requests are intended to provide the USDA data on competition and market access for farmers and ranchers, new and growing market competitors, and the context of the markets for farmers.
Comments should reference the docket number or the request for information, date of submission, and the page number on which the docket number is published in the Federal Register.
Comments may be sent to Jaina Nian, Agricultural Marketing Service, USDA, Room 2055-S, STOP 0201, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-0201. Comments will be made available for public inspection at the address during regular business hours or online.
Visit regulations.gov to submit written comments. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for "anti-competitive markets" for more information.
System required for animal permits
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection’s Veterinary Services is requiring submission of all new and renewal permit applications for live animals and animal products, organisms and vectors via its eFile system. The eFile Veterinary Service Permitting Assistant determines movement requirements and prompts applicants to obtain the required documentation and/or apply for permits.
Applicants must use that system to start the permit application. Applicants with existing Veterinary Service 16-6 permits must renew them using the Veterinary Service Permitting Assistant to select materials that match the existing permit.
Visit efile.aphis.usda.gov or contact 301-851-3300 or apie@usda.gov for animal products, organisms and vectors or LAIPermits@usda.gov for live animals for more information.
Livestock-insurance options updated
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently updated three crop-insurance options for livestock producers – Dairy Revenue Protection, Livestock Gross Margin and Livestock Risk Protection. The updates were published for the 2023 crop year, which begins July 1, 2022.
Dairy Revenue Protection insures against unexpected declines in the quarterly revenue from milk sales relative to a guaranteed coverage level. Livestock Gross Margin protects against the loss of gross margin or livestock’s market value minus feed costs. Livestock Risk Protection provides protection against price declines.
Producers will have more flexibility for the options when indemnities are used to pay premiums. That can help producers manage cash flow, according to the USDA’s Risk Management Agency.
Producers may now have both Livestock Gross Margin and Livestock Risk Protection policies. But they can’t insure the same class of livestock for the same time period or have the same livestock insured by multiple policies. Additional updates by insurance option are featured.
- Dairy Revenue Protection – Dairy producers are now able to continue coverage even if they experience a disaster, such as a barn fire at their operation.
- Livestock Gross Margin – Cattle, dairy and swine coverage has been expanded. It’s available in all counties in all 50 states.
- Livestock Risk Protection – Insurance companies are now required to pay indemnities within 30 days rather than the previous 60 days, following the receipt of the claim form.
- Head limits have been increased – fed cattle – 12,000 head per endorsement and 25,000 head per crop year
- Feeder cattle – 12,000 head per endorsement and 25,000 head per crop year
- Swine – 70,000 head per endorsement and 750,000 head per crop year
- termination date in Livestock Risk Protection has been extended from June 30 to Aug. 31
- location-reporting requirements have been relaxed to list only state and county instead of the precise legal location.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop-insurance agents. Visit rma.usda.gov and search for “agent locator” and rma.usda.gov and search for “livestock insurance plans” for more information.
Ginseng Board election open
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified two nominees who are eligible to be elected to the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin. Wisconsin ginseng growers have until June 15 to vote on the candidates.
• Kirk Baumann of Wausau
• Danny Krueger of Wausau
Growers who haven’t received a ballot by May 20 may request one by contacting debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-5116. Eligible growers may vote for the nominees or write in other eligible producers. Ballots must be emailed or postmarked by June 15.
Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2025.
The Ginseng Board of Wisconsin is comprised of seven at-large producers who are responsible for administering Wisconsin's Ginseng Marketing Order. The board oversees the collection and use of about $300,000 in assessment fees paid by ginseng growers. The funding is used to support the industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown ginseng. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "agricultural marketing boards" for more information.
Bird movement suspended
The movement of domestic birds to all live events – such as exhibitions and swap meets – is being prohibited by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The agency’s order comes as the state continues to see cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in domestic and wild birds.
The order expands suspension from poultry to all domestic birds. It will remain in effect until 30 days after the last detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza among domestic flocks in Wisconsin.
To report mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact datcpanimalimports@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-4872 during business hours or 800-943-0003 after hours and weekends. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "avian influenza" for more information.
Meat-grant recipients named
Five meat processors will receive grants from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The grants aim to grow the meat industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.
A total of $200,000 was available for the 2022 meat-processor grants with a maximum of $50,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients were selected through a competitive review process and are required to provide a match of 100 percent of the grant amount.
The agriculture department received 100 applications with more than $4.4 million in grant requests.
- Nordik Meats of Viroqua, $25,000 – expansion of frozen storage, purchase of walk-in freezer unit and forklift, addition of labor
- Paulie’s Chop Shop of Luxemburg, $50,000 – construction of butcher shop, training, and equipment purchase
- JM Watkins of Plum City, $50,000 – construction of building and purchase of new smoker
- Crescent Meats of Cadott, $50,000 – 19,000-square-foot addition
- Sorg Farm Packing of Darien, $25,000 – reconstruction of carcass cooler and freezer, expansion of processing and cutting room
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “Meat and Livestock Development” for more information.