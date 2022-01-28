Business News

Organization has new name
The National Biodiesel Board is now known as Clean Fuels Alliance America. The new name was announced during the opening session of the 2022 National Biodiesel Conference & Expo. The new name Clean Fuels was chosen represent all of its industry members – biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable-aviation fuels.
Clean Fuels Alliance America represents producers, feedstock suppliers and fuel distributors. The organization receives funding from a broad mix of private companies and associations, including the United Soybean Board and state checkoff organizations. Visit biodiesel.org for more information.
More avian-flu cases confirmed
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed two additional findings of highly pathogenic avian influenza – HPAI – in wild birds. One was confirmed in a Blue-winged Teal in Colleton County, South Carolina. The other was confirmed in a Northern Shoveler in Hyde County, North Carolina.
Those cases follow confirmation on Jan. 14 of HPAI in an American Wigeon in Colleton County, South Carolina. All three findings are H5N1 HPAI.
The findings aren’t unexpected because wild birds can be infected with HPAI and show no signs of illness. They can carry the disease to new areas when migrating. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said that it anticipates additional wild-bird findings as its wild bird-sampling program continues into spring.
The agency will post all future wild-bird findings on its website on a weekly basis. Stakeholders should check the website on a routine basis because no future stakeholder announcements are planned for wild-bird findings. Visit aphis.usda.gov and search for "2022 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza" for more information.
Startup program expanded
Deere & Company recently added seven companies to its 2022 Startup Collaborator program. The equipment manufacturer launched the program in 2019 to deepen its interaction with startup companies whose technology could add value for customers. The startups selected are listed.
- Burro develops people-scale robotic platforms to help farm laborers work more productively today, while establishing a base for future automation of labor-intensive on-farm tasks.
- CropZone has developed a process that combines non-toxic conductive liquids and low-voltage electricity to control weeds and desiccate crops without residue.
- Four Growers provides robotic harvesting and analytics for high-value crops.
- SeeDevice works to provide enhanced complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor short-wave-infrared image-sensing capabilities and performance. It uses quantum-based photodetector technology for smart devices in machine-vision applications.
- Ucropit brings together farmers and companies to create, aggregate and share its trademark Crop Stories with verified sustainability traceability.
- ViewAR develops augmented-reality business solutions.
- Yard Stick develops instant in situ soil carbon-measurement technologies to enable gigaton per year carbon removal via agriculture.
The year-long program enables John Deere and selected startups to test innovative technologies with customers and dealers without a more formal business relationship. Visit JohnDeere.com for more information.
E15 can fuel most miles
A new report indicates that fuel blended with 15 percent ethanol is compatible with most vehicles on the road today and that better access to it could save motorists money on 98 percent of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States, according to Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy.
E15 is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all light-duty vehicles model year 2001 and newer. Based on the current vehicle fleet and 2021 sales the new report shows that E15 is approved for 96 percent of light-duty cars and trucks on the road, or about 246 million vehicles. The report also indicates that E15-compatible vehicles accumulate 98 percent of the vehicle miles traveled. That represents 97 percent of on-road energy consumption by light-duty cars and trucks.
The report was prepared by Air Improvement Resource Inc., an engineering and consulting firm specializing in inventory modeling and analysis. It was commissioned by Growth Energy, which represents ethanol producers and supporters. Visit GrowthEnergy.org for more information.
More E15, fewer flex-fuel autos
Most new automobiles are approved by the manufacturer to use gasoline blends containing 15 percent ethanol or E15. That’s according to a new analysis by the Renewable Fuels Association of model-year 2022 vehicle owners’ manuals and warranty statements. And E15 is legally approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all vehicles built since 2001. That covers about 97 percent of all vehicles on the road today.
About 95 percent of model-year 2022 vehicles sold will carry the manufacturer’s approval to use E15. Moreover BMW and Mini are approving the use of gasoline containing as much as 25-percent ethanol or E25 in their 2022 models.
But automakers are offering fewer flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on fuel blends containing as much as 85 percent ethanol or E85. Flex fuels such as E85 are the lowest-carbon liquid fuels available in the market today, according to the organization
Only Ford and General Motors will offer flex-fuel vehicles for sale for model year 2022, and General Motors models are available only to fleet purchasers. The two manufacturers will offer 11 models as flex-fuel vehicles in 2022. That’s a decline from more than 80 different models from eight manufacturers available to consumers as recently as model year 2015, according to the Renewable Fuels Association.
The organization advocates for the production of more flex-fuel vehicles and fairness in how alternative-fuel vehicles are incentivized in fuel economy and greenhouse-gas regulations.
There are more than 5,200 gas stations selling E85 and other flex fuels, and more than 2,400 selling E15. Visit e85prices.com and ethanolrfa.org/consumers for more information.