Businesses specialize in on-farm slaughter

Mobile slaughtering services will be important to Meatsmith Co-op as it strives to provide on-farm slaughter and meat-processing services for producer members. Meatsmith has been in contact with a few service providers in south-central Wisconsin.
Angela Johnson is the manager and operator of Green County Custom Slaughtering, which is owned by Steve Kraus. She’s based in Brodhead in Green County, Wisconsin, but has traveled as far east as Kenosha, Wisconsin, to provide slaughtering services.
“Meatsmith is a wonderful idea,” she said. “(The board) has seen a need and plans to fill a need. We need more meat processors.”
Johnson earned her slaughtering license in 2019 after Kraus taught her the business, she said.
“I was told (by others) that as a woman, I’d never be able to do this work,” she said. “I had to prove I could. I challenged myself. I’m now my own boss and my boss is a workaholic."
She cuts meat in an open-air setting with a sanitary cover. She uses a small hoist that can lift a beef quarter or a whole hog.
The work presents plenty of challenges, she said. Among them are farm layouts. For example she needs access to drive her truck through an 80-acre pasture with deep ruts in order to approach a designated animal.
“Then there are weather challenges of all types,” she said. “I can be subject to heatstroke or frostbite depending on the season. I work as fast as I can.”
And hot weather can spoil meat if a carcass isn’t processed quickly enough, she said. And there are challenges with proper sanitation. Heavy rains create mud, but also present challenges with manure. She needs a clean area to do the harvesting and skinning.
“I also need lots of clean water,” she said.
Greg Pickel of Beef’s Butchering near Mineral Point, Wisconsin, has provided mobile slaughtering services on a part-time basis for the past decade. He transitioned to full-time in March 2021 after he saw how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the country’s meat supply, he said. When consumers found supermarket meat shelves bare, many shifted to buying direct from farmers. Those farmers were in need of more meat processors.
Pickel had worked part-time at two meat-processing plants before going full-time so he was well-acquainted with the hard work involved, he said. In March 2021 he launched “Beef’s Butchering.” His nickname is “Beefy,” hence the name.
He purchased a refrigerated box truck from one of the meat plants where he had worked., and then installed rails and a hoist. Equipping it was expensive, but buying a vehicle specially designed for mobile slaughter can cost tens of thousands of dollars more, he said. He's equipped to process five head of beef cattle at a time as well as a few hogs.
