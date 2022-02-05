Butcher, cheese shop planned

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. – Mount Horeb's downtown thrives with a diverse lineup of shops and restaurants. Now one of the few voids of the business district is about to be filled.
Artemis Provisions & Cheese has since early 2020 has been operating as an online retailer. But the company plans to open a brick-and-mortar location to bring locally produced meats and cheese to 213-215 E. Main St. in Mount Horeb.
The 6,000-square-foot business would include a butcher and deli counter, cheese cases and a commercial kitchen on the first floor. The lower level of the buildings would be used to process quartered cows, hogs, sheep, lamb and goats raised at 15 area farms. The animals would be slaughtered at Avon Locker Plant in Darlington, Wisconsin, before being shipped to Artemis.
The $2 million project recently was approved by the village's planning commission; it's expected to open in summer 2022 after an extensive remodeling of the buildings.
The Pop Place, a business that sells bottles of craft soda and bags of popcorn, will remain in its space. But it also will undergo remodeling, Kingsley Gobourne said. He along with his wife, Melissa Gobourne, are buying the two buildings; they are the owners of Artemis.
The new business will help serve residents and tourists who may seek meat and cheese products. The business also will help area farmers market their products.
"All of these things started lining up and we found ourselves having access to something the village wanted and people wanted," Kingsley Gobourne said. "We kept thinking we could keep this business small but because of the demand we realized we can't operate out of our garage anymore."
He's the chief equity and engagement officer for Group Health in Madison, Wisconsin. Melissa Gobourne is a day-care director for Logic Kids Camp. The couple began selling meats from local farmers they know, to doctors and nurses in Madison. They then expanded to farmers markets. Their products include ground beef, steak, whole chickens, pork shoulder, skinless wieners, bratwurst, meat sticks and ham steaks. The company sells stew meat from goats, a wide range of lamb products and farm-fresh eggs.
The Gobournes also cater and sell gift boxes. To offer a more-diverse line of products they've partnered with several Wisconsin businesses including Brunkow Cheese in Darlington, Dairyland Bakery in Janesville, and Berke and Benham Seafood in Madison.
The couple has applied for a $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and a $50,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. They've received a $10,000 façade grant and $125,000 in tax incremental financing from the village to help with improvements to the two buildings.
"We really need to have a brick-and-mortar location; people would show up at our house," Kingsley Gobourne said. "We would have never thought people would be so excited about meat and cheese."
The village's downtown has been without a butcher shop since 2016 when Dick's Quality Meat's & Groceries closed its doors after more than three decades in business. It also has been void of a cheese shop since Dee's Cheese N More closed several years ago.
The addition of Artemis adds to a roster of downtown food businesses that include Sjolind's Chocolate House, Brix Cider, Skal, Sunn Cafe, Grumpy Troll Brew Pub, Fink's Restaurant and Sugar Troll -- a candy and gelato shop. Driftless Social, a supper club, is being built; it's scheduled to open this spring in the former Schubert's Cafe space.
"It will definitely add to our foodie tourism that's happening around here," said Rowan Childs, the village's economic-development director, of Artemis. "It's going to be a huge destination and be a nice complement to what's already here."