Calumet group offers cost-share help

The Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance is requesting current members and future members to take a brief survey. It’s also offering two cost-share programs so urges interested farmers to apply.
The producer-led watershed-protection group’s survey was developed to understand what conservation practices are being implemented and to track the group’s progress. That progress can be shared with the community as well as to organizations that provide funding to the alliance for activities.
Identifying member information will remain confidential. Only aggregated results from the survey will be shared publicly. Surveys must be submitted by Nov. 15. Contact jfisher@dairyforward.com or 920-905-3446 for more information.
One cost-share program being offered is available only to Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance members.
- cover Crops – $20 per acre, 50-acre maximum
- no-till – $10 per acre, 50-acre maximum
The cost-share program is designed to be inclusive to help every member meet soil- and water-conservation goals. Receipts and U.S. Department of Agriculture-Farm Service Agency maps are required for some programs.
The alliance’s cost-share program is intended to be a learning opportunity for members. The alliance asks that members be willing to share with the group lessons learned from trying a new practice. Members can use farm-information sheets provided to record and track progress with a new practice or use their own form of record-keeping.
Final cost-share payments are dependent upon available funds and will be distributed at the end of the year. Applications with receipts and Farm Service Agency maps are due Nov. 15. Contact calumetagstewardship@gmail.com or 920-378-6762 for more information.
The Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance also is offering cost-share funds to farmers who conduct trials of cover crops and planting green. The program is open to members as well as non-members.
Farmers may choose one of three available options.
- Plant overwintering cover crops – offers $40 per acre for as many as 25 acres. The option is available to members and non-members who haven’t planted cover crops in the past five years, and agree to do so in fall 2021.
- Plant a multispecies cover-crop mix – offers $60 per acre for as many as 25 acres. The option is available to members and non-members who are planting a multispecies cover-crop mix for winter 2021. At least one species must survive the winter.
- Plant green into a winter cover crop in spring 2022 – offers $60 per acre for as many as 25 acres. The option is available to members and non-members who plant green into a cover crop in spring 2022. The cover crop must not be grazed, hayed or terminated until the spring crop is planted.
All individual farm data is confidential. The application form is due Nov. 15. Contact calumetagstewardship@gmail.com or r.costasilva@tnc.org or 573-639-8971 for more information.