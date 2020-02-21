Calves are born with an underdeveloped immune system. Key parts of a calf’s immune system are present, but at much reduced levels compared to an adult cow. That means the newborn calf’s immune system is slower to respond to pathogens such as disease-causing bacteria, virus or microorganism. And when it does respond, the response is weak.
The good news is that colostrum transfers antibodies from the dam to the calf. That protects the calf while it develops its own antibodies. The dam’s antibodies come from encountering pathogens in the environment or from vaccinations. Giving a dam’s colostrum to her calf helps the calf prepare for specific pathogens found on the home farm. That’s a process called passive transfer of immunity.
Successful passive transfer of immunity occurs when a calf receives enough good-quality clean colostrum soon after birth. Failure of passive transfer of immunity occurs when a calf doesn’t receive enough colostrum, colostrum is reduced in quality or antibodies, or colostrum is contaminated. Passive transfer is typically measured by total protein, with a level of 5.5 milligrams per deciliter or more considered a success.
Passive transfer protects calves in the first month of life, when calves are extremely vulnerable to sickness and death. Calves that recover from illness will have lost growth, reduced growth rates and therefore reduced productivity as adults. When a calf dies the producer loses not only the milk or meat from that animal, but also the investment in breeding and raising that calf. Consider how much time and money has been invested in that calf. Consider whether the loss is because of a preventable reason.
In a recent study by Lora et. al., 34.6 percent of calves had failure of passive transfer. Those calves were followed for the first 30 days of life when scours is the most common problem in calves. Calves with failure of passive transfer were 24 times more likely to scour and 11 times more likely to die than calves with successful passive transfer.
If calves with successful passive transfer did become sick, disease started about six days later. That may not seem like long, but an extra six days for a calf to recover from birth, gain weight and develop its immune system helps calves to more successfully overcome disease. Other studies have confirmed that calves with greater levels of passive transfer also experience milder cases of disease if they do become sick. And failure of passive transfer is also related to a greater chance of needing to treat calves with antibiotics.
Ensuring calves have successful passive transfer can help make their first 30 days of life easier for both the producer and the calf. Reducing the chance of the all-too-common challenge of scours, improving chance of recovery, reducing antibiotic use and maximizing productivity are benefits that make perfecting a colostrum program worthwhile. Visit www.calfcare.ca for more information.