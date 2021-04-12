Carbon-credit workings described

At a farmer meeting I attended recently, the hot topic was carbon-reduction contracts. There was a lot of curiosity, confusion and skepticism among the farmers. Many questioned how various offerings on the market work, whether these tools make financial sense, and whether farmers should wait for more lucrative future possibilities. Many farmers asked about how carbon credits work. This article will provide some information about who generates, verifies and sells carbon credits.
What is a “carbon credit?” The term generally means the reduction of a quantifiable amount of carbon dioxide or its equivalent from the atmosphere. A metric ton is the most commonly used measure. A metric ton is 2,205 pounds. That’s the approximate weight of two 5-foot x 5-foot round bales of hay.
The phrase carbon dioxide “or its equivalent” denotes that reducing other greenhouse-gas emissions also may generate a carbon credit. If a farmer can demonstrate a reduction in one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent he or she should be able to create and sell a carbon credit.
Who generates carbon credits? This is a multi-step process. Farmers do the legwork to create carbon credits by undertaking or stopping certain activities on their farms. For example, no-till farming might generate carbon credits because the number of passes across a field by fossil fuel-burning equipment is significantly reduced from conventional till. Not surprisingly tractors emit a lot of carbon dioxide when crossing a field. Making fewer passes and having fuel-efficient equipment can make a significant reduction in carbon dioxide generated per bushel of crop raised.
Similarly, restoring marginal farmland to prairie or forest might sequester enough carbon to generate a carbon credit over a period of time. Carbon credits can be created by either a reduction in carbon or long-term storage of carbon.
Who packages carbon credits for sale? Reducing or sequestering carbon does not alone generate a carbon credit. The second part requires a third-party intermediary to certify that the farmer followed the accepted protocols to create the credit. Intermediaries include multinational corporations, agricultural-technology startups, nonprofits or consortiums.
Intermediaries are not necessarily the same organizations verifying that carbon has been reduced or sequestered. There are numerous other certifying organizations that provide verification.
Who buys carbon credits? There are at least three types of carbon-credit buyers, all driven by different motivations. Industries that are large emitters of carbon dioxide may be required by law to reduce their carbon footprint. They may be required to buy carbon credits to offset their carbon-dioxide generation in certain jurisdictions. Think of them as mandatory buyers.
The second type of buyer is motivated to please shareholders. Many multinational corporations have publicly pledged to reduce their carbon footprint by year "20xx." Buying carbon credits is one tool to achieve those goals.
The third type of buyer is driven by environmental concerns. There are simply some companies or individuals who want to be carbon neutral. Regardless of the motivation, the farmer stands to benefit if he or she can take steps to generate this new commodity on their farm.
Environmental cryptocurrency
A carbon credit is not a tangible thing; it is a commodity that can be created, sold, traded or bought. It’s similar to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It doesn’t actually exist, but its value is driven by belief and trust in the systems that created the carbon credit. Think of carbon credits as a type of environmental cryptocurrency. Visit aglaw.us for more information.
Todd Janzen is the president of Janzen Schroeder Agricultural Law. He is a frequent speaker on legal issues affecting agriculture. He writes a regular blog column on law and technology issues facing agriculture.