'Carbon farming' needs consideration

Editor's note: Several agricultural economists at Purdue University recently published a paper on the opportunities and challenges associated with sequestering carbon in soils, and questions farmers have about carbon-credit markets. This is the first of a two-part article on the subject. The second article will address practices that sequester carbon as well as questions such as how farmers will be paid, contractual obligations and more.
Alternatives for addressing climate change are varied. Once such alternative that’s receiving increasing attention is sequestering carbon in agricultural soils.
The soil-carbon pool plays an important role in the global carbon cycle. But expansion of agriculture and modern agricultural practices have contributed to the release of soil carbon into the atmosphere. While it’s estimated that much of the losses can be re-sequestered, carbon-soil dynamics are complex. The amount of carbon that can actually be sequestered depends on the practices implemented, crop rotation, soil type, soil drainage, topography and climate.
Nonetheless the potential to sequester carbon has spurred an increase in public and private interest in markets that pay farmers to sequester carbon in their soils as a means for mitigating climate change. Proponents of the programs posit agricultural soil-carbon sequestration as a win-win, serving as a climate solution and a supplemental source of revenue for farmers. But this view is naïve to the significant challenges associated with successful implementation of a voluntary soil-carbon market.
Soil scientists agree there are agronomic and environmental benefits associated with rebuilding soil organic carbon in agricultural soils. It also has been well demonstrated through scientific study that the impact of no-till and cover crops on soil organic carbon change can be detected after long-term management changes – greater than 10 years. But there remains uncertainty regarding the ability to measure year-to-year changes in soil organic carbon. That’s required by a soil-carbon market that makes annual payments.
That has caused many in the soil-science community to raise concerns regarding expectations of measurement of soil organic carbon in agricultural soils. Some say that focusing on soils as a climate-change solution could undermine broader efforts to restore agricultural soils. In addition to challenges associated with the physical science, social-science challenges – such as cultural, economic and political constraints – are just as problematic and are often overlooked. Therefore the objectives of our discussion are listed.
- provide information about emerging opportunities for row-crop producers to receive payments for sequestering carbon in their soils;
- examine the carbon-sequestration potential of common carbon-sequestering practices on U.S. cropland acres; and
- add transparency to discussions by outlining some important challenges and questions that remain.
A number of opportunities exist for farmers to receive payments for sequestering carbon in their soils. The crediting mechanism underlying those programs generally takes on one of two broad structures – offset or inset markets.
Offset markets described
Carbon offsets are generated by those who can reduce emissions or sequester carbon. The offsets are then verified and sold to emitters as a means of offsetting their carbon emissions. Offsets can be sold through voluntary offset programs or to polluters regulated through carbon cap-and-trade programs.
A number of emerging programs seek to enhance agriculture’s role in climate mitigation by supporting offset production from agricultural soil carbon sequestration, with the goal of selling the offsets in voluntary offset markets. Examples are Indigo Carbon, Nori, Truterra’s TruCarbon program, Soil and Water Outcomes Fund, and Ecosystem Services Market Consortium. Although each program is unique, they generally work with farmers to implement practices that sequester carbon, provide measurement and verification of carbon offsets, and sell those offsets to buyers interested in offsetting carbon emissions.
Inset markets described
Insetting represents an initiative taken by a company to combat emissions within its own supply chain. Internalizing the efforts ensures the entity seeking to reduce its emissions is actively engaged in collaboratively providing education, technical assistance and, in many cases, financial assistance. There are currently several examples of carbon insetting where companies have directly targeted the agricultural segments of their supply chains for opportunities to sequester carbon through implementation of regenerative practices. Examples of inset markets include initiatives by Nestlé, Bayer and the Field to Market Alliance.
To watch a webinar recording on carbon markets visit purdue.ag/webinar062421 for more information.
Nathanael Thompson is an assistant professor of agricultural economics at Purdue University. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.