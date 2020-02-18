The latest weekly steer-carcass average weight was 897 pounds, a decrease of 4 pounds from the prior week – but 12 pounds heavier than the same week one year ago. Average heifer-carcass weight in the latest weekly data was 833 pounds, an increase of 1 pound from the previous week and 13 pounds heavier than the same week the previous year. It appears carcass weights have resumed a long-term increasing trend after moderating the past three years.
Average steer-carcass weight in 2019 was 879 pounds, a decrease of 1.5 pounds year-over-year. Average heifer-carcass weight in 2019 was 813.1, a decrease of 3.4 pounds from the previous year. Monthly steer-carcass weights were less year-over-year for the first nine months of 2019 before increasing sharply at the end of the year. Monthly steer-carcass weights were less year-over-year for 31 of 41 months from May 2016 through September 2019. Heifer-carcass weights were less 26 of 38 months from August 2016 through September 2019. But steer- and heifer-carcass weights increased sharply in November and December compared to the previous year. They appear to have resumed the long-term trend of heavier carcass weights.
Annual steer-carcass weights peaked in 2015 at 892 pounds. They have averaged less since then, especially from 2017 onward. Heifer-carcass weights peaked in 2016 at 821.5 pounds; they have averaged less through 2019. The moderation of carcass weights since 2016 has raised the question of whether the long trend of heavier carcass weight was ending. Since 1960 steer-carcass weights have averaged 3.8 pounds larger each year, increasing from 656.3 pounds in 1960 to 879 pounds in 2019. Heifer-carcass weights have increased an annual average of 4.5 pounds per year, from 545.6 pounds in 1960 to 813.1 pounds in 2019.
Other interesting trends in carcass weights have emerged through time. Steer-carcass weights have increased relative to bull-carcass weights so much that the annual-average steer-carcass weight in 2019 at 879 pounds was 1.7 pounds heavier than the average bull-carcass weight at 877.3 pounds. During the past 50 years, bull carcasses averaged 56.8 pounds heavier than steers but the gap has narrowed to just 18.3 pounds in the past decade. Only one time previously in 1976 did an unusual drop in bull-carcass weights result in steers averaging heavier than bull carcasses.
Heifer-carcass weights have increased faster than steer-carcass weights through time, closing the gap between steer- and heifer-carcass weights. In the 1960s heifer carcasses averaged 84.1 percent of steer-carcass weights, with heifers averaging 105.1 pounds lighter than steer carcasses. In the past decade heifer carcasses averaged 92.1 percent of steer weights, averaging 68.3 pounds lighter than steers. Improved cattle genetics and feeding technology have allowed steer- and heifer-carcass weights to continue increasing. But multiple research studies have shown that bigger carcasses and the larger beef cuts such as bigger steaks that result have some negative demand implications. If the larger-carcass trend resumes, those issues will continue to grow – resulting in increased product-fabrication needs and alternative product marketing.
Heavier carcass weights in 2020 are expected to keep total beef production at or near record levels even as cattle slaughter decreases slightly. Moreover steer- and heifer-carcass weights in 2020 may indicate whether the industry is resuming the long-term trend of ever-larger carcasses.