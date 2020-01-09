The year 2019 was full of challenges, including what to do with purchased seed that wasn’t planted. If the purchased seed wasn’t returned and was stored with intent to use in the 2020 season, producers should consider re-testing the seed lots for germination. They should possibly add a seed-vigor test to help make planting decisions for 2020.
Most seed-germination percentages on a seed tag for agricultural seeds like corn and soybeans are valid for 12 months from the last date of the month in which they were completed. The exception is cool-season grasses, which are valid for 15 months beyond the month of testing.
Seed quality is key to establishing a good crop.
There are several major components of quality.
genetic quality
physical purity – percentage other crops, inert and weeds
physiological quality – seed germination and vigor
Through time the physiological quality of a seed lot can change, especially as a result of its storage environment. Store seed where the temperature in degrees Fahrenheit plus the percentage relative humidity is less than 100. That helps to minimize the rate of seed deterioration – or loss in germination and vigor. But in non-conditioned storage conditions viability may vary dramatically after 12 months with different seed lots that had similar initial germination rates.
Seed germination is an important consideration for determining seeding rate to ensure the critical final stand for yield is achieved for crops like corn and soybeans. Check the seed tag for both the date of the test as well as the germination when planning seeding rates. That percentage is usually derived from the results of a standard warm-germination test, which often assesses seed germination under optimal conditions – warm moist temperatures. To determine a seeding rate for a targeted harvest population such as 32,000 plants per acre for corn, divide the harvest population by the germination as a decimal – such as 95 percent used as .95. In that example, 33,684 seeds per acre – 32,000 divided by 0.95 – would need to be planted to achieve the desired harvest population given a 95 percent germination rate.
A seed-vigor test can provide further insight into how a seed lot may perform in the field under stressful conditions compared to other seed lots. That information could help producers plan for what lots should be planted early vs. later, as well as positioning fields that are typically more stressful for seedlings. A better vigor score is usually more-tolerant of adverse conditions than a lot with a poorer vigor score. Those can be used on carryover seed lots, but also can be conducted on new seed lots prior to planting.
Common seedling-vigor tests include a cold test – cold moist soil – or a saturated cold test – cold-moist soil conditions plus embryo is placed directly into soil. The cold test and saturated cold test provide insight into germination of a seed lot in cool conditions common to April planting dates. The cold-test uses of cool-moist conditions with the addition of soil can be conducted using rolled towels or shallow trays. The saturated cold test is a more standardized version of the cold test that uses sieved soil. The soil contains more water content and decreased oxygen content. The test places the embryo directly into the cold wet soil.
The accelerated-aging test helps estimate longevity of seed in storage, and has been related to field emergence and stand establishment. The seeds in that test are exposed to a short period of extreme heat and humidity conditions – two to three days at 105 degrees with 100 percent relative humidity – before a standard germination test is conducted. Others such as a seedling-growth-rate test can provide insight into germination as well as the amount of energy-storage reserves in the seeds.
The recommendation for sampling a specific seed lot for testing is that a sample should be collected from five bags plus 10 percent of the remaining bags for that lot, to ensure a representative sample.
Visit agcrops.osu.edu and ohseed1.org for more information.