Scarce availability of clean water threatens many communities around the world. And reliable access to clean water is essential for people and agriculture. In response Cargill has committed to developing and accelerating agriculture solutions to protect and enhance water resources. It has set new global water targets to achieve sustainable water management in its operations and priority watersheds by 2030.
- Restore 600 billion liters – about 159 billion gallons – of water in priority watersheds
- Reduce 5 million kilograms – 11 million pounds – of water pollutants in priority watersheds
- Improve access to safe drinking water in 25 priority watersheds
- Implement Cargill’s water-stewardship program at priority facilities
Dave MacLennan, chairman and CEO of Cargill, said, "We must find ways to improve water quality and availability in the communities where we live and work while also advancing the sustainability and efficiencies of our supply chains. We are focusing on the specific challenges faced by local communities and watersheds to accelerate our positive impact."
Cargill has formed partnerships to protect and enhance water resources.
- Cargill is collaborating with The Ohio State University-Extension water quality associates to engage farmers in implementing regenerative-agriculture practices focused on soil health and nutrient management. Cargill will support formation of a Water Quality Research Consortium to promote interdisciplinary on-farm research across the state, parts of which have been affected by algal blooms. Cargill aims to connect farmers in northwest Ohio to funding resources such as H2Ohio, the state's water-quality plan, for conservation practices and access to advanced nutrient application and remote-sensing equipment and technology.
- In Mexico Cargill has been working with Bimbo and the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center to implement programs that enable corn farmers to adopt sustainable-agriculture practices such as soil conditioning, nutrient management and improved irrigation. Efforts are focused in Hidalgo and Jalisco, Mexico. The programs have provided water savings of more than 1 billion liters – 264 million gallons – since they began in 2018.
- Cargill joined forces with the Iowa Soybean Association and Quantified Ventures to launch a market-based program to improve soil health, carbon storage and water quality on about 9,500 acres in Iowa. The effort in 2020 is expected to reduce about 170,000 pounds of nitrogen and 14,250 pounds of phosphorus in water. The partners are aiming for 100,000 acres in 2020 and also are looking for ways to bring the program to other parts of the world.
Cargill also will implement a water-stewardship program, with goals aligned to the Alliance for Water Stewardship standard, at 81 priority facilities by 2025. The number of priority facilities may change due to acquisitions, divestitures or significant changes to Cargill's operations.
As a member of the Water Resilience Coalition, an industry-driven initiative, Cargill also is working with other companies, governments and communities to reduce global water stress by 2050. Working together across the water-value chain, the coalition aims to preserve the world's freshwater resources through collective action and quantifiable commitments to create a water resilient future.
"Agriculture is how we'll get this done," MacLennan said. "When we invest in regenerative-agriculture programs that enhance soil health and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, we also improve water quality, increase drought resilience and improve access to clean water. By working across the industry and sharing best practices we can protect the world's freshwater resources and help create a resilient, equitable economy with enough clean water for all."
