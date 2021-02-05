Cattle association presents awards

The American Gelbvieh Association recently presented various awards at its annual awards banquet, which was held virtually.
SEGA Gelbvieh, owned by Steve and Gail Fiolkoski of Pierce, Colorado, earned the 2020 Breeder of the Year award. Located in short-grass country in Colorado, SEGA Gelbvieh’s seedstock operation specializes in Gelbvieh and Balancer genetics and focuses on producing cattle made for the Gelbvieh Association Breeder of the Year high mountains and plains. The operation offers a spring bull sale as well as a fall female sale that includes female consignments from other Gelbvieh producers. The Fiolkoskis have served the American Gelbvieh Association and its affiliates as well as several other beef-promoting groups and associations since 1990.
Glenn Wehner of Rocking GV Gelbvieh in Kirksville, Missouri, was inducted into the American Gelbvieh Association Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals for lasting contributions to the growth and development of the Gelbvieh breed. Hall of Fame inductee selection requirements include contributions to breed promotion efforts, leadership provided to the association, and the breeding of superior genetics that are of great influence within the Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle population.
Wehner, one of the earliest American Gelbvieh Association members, was an agriculture science professor at Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri, where he introduced hundreds of students to the Gelbvieh breed. He holds a doctorate in animal nutrition. He developed the first Gelbvieh herd maintained by Truman State University as well as his own fullblood Gelbvieh herd.
Loren Fischer of Nevada, Missouri, earned the 2020 Commercial Producer of the Year. The award honors individuals who use Gelbvieh and Balancer genetics in progressive commercial cattle operations and are proactive in their promotion of the Gelbvieh and Balancer breeds.
Loren and his wife, Marcy, along with their five children, own and operate Fischer Cattle Company, a diversified cattle and farming operation located in west central Missouri, near the community of Rich Hill. Currently Fischer Cattle Company runs about 500 commercial cows and replacement females.
Visit www.gelbvieh.org for more information.