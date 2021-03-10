Cattle-market-transparency act introduced

The Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021 was introduced March 2. The bill focuses on ensuring robust regionally negotiated cash trade and providing producers with more pricing information. The bill would work to establish regional mandatory minimum levels of negotiated trade, as well as mandate new reporting requirements and address confidentiality guidelines in Livestock Mandatory Reporting. The bill aligns with the goals set forth this past year by the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Cattle Market Working Group, as well as new cattle-marketing policy passed by the American Farm Bureau Federation’s voting delegates at the 102nd annual convention in January.
The Cattle Market Transparency Act aims to improve price discovery by creating new reporting requirements and providing producers with additional information going into negotiations, by mandating the creation and maintenance of a library of marketing contracts offered by packers to producers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture already maintains a swine-contract library, which has a catalog of the types of contracts offered by packers to swine producers for the purchase of swine – including swine that are purchased for future delivery. The USDA’s Swine Contract Library is intended to aid in the price-discovery process and provide equal access to market information for all market participants. The new legislation would provide cattle producers with valuable information on certain contract provisions already utilized in the marketplace and position them to be better able to negotiate a more-favorable contract with a packer.
The bill would also mandate daily reporting by packers regarding the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter for the next 14 days. Similar to the contract-library provision, the requirement already exists in the swine industry and has proven valuable to producers. The aim of the provision is to aid producers in the industry by creating more-accurate forecasts for estimated slaughter numbers and anticipating a packer’s future needs for animals. As a result they would be better able to evaluate supply and demand conditions in the marketplace.
There are a variety of market transactions through which cattle are marketed in the United States. Thankfully due to Livestock Mandatory Reporting data, we are able to understand how the animals change hands and how methods have evolved through time.
There are four primary transaction types reported by the USDA through Livestock Mandatory Reporting.
Negotiated purchases, often referred to as the “spot” or “cash” market, are purchases for which the price is determined through buyer and seller interaction on the day of sale.
Forward contract purchases are agreements for the purchase of cattle executed in advance of slaughter; the base price is established in the agreement.
With negotiated grid purchases, the base price is negotiated between buyer and seller, and is known at the time the agreement is made. But the final price is determined by applying a series of premiums and discounts based on carcass performance after slaughter.
Formula purchases are the advance commitments of cattle for slaughter by any means other than negotiated, negotiated-grid or forward contract. Importantly formula pricing uses a pricing mechanism in which the price is often not known until a future date.
During the past 15 years we’ve seen a dramatic shift in the way cattle are marketed. In the mid-2000s about 50 percent to 60 percent of cattle sold went through the negotiated market. Through time that method of marketing fed cattle declined and has been replaced by formula transactions. The negotiated market has decreased from half or more of cattle transactions to about 20 percent. At the same time formula transactions have increased from about 30 percent of transactions, to 60 percent to 70 percent. During the same period we’ve seen a slight decline in negotiated-grid transactions and a fluctuating volume of forward-contract transactions.
It’s also important to understand that types of transactions vary by market regionally. Negotiated trade is more common in certain states such as Nebraska, which has seen its negotiated percentage range from 30 percent to 60 percent in recent years. Other states typically have very little negotiated trade. In Texas and Oklahoma, for example, negotiated trade accounts for only 5 percent to 8 percent of cattle transactions. The regional variations contrast with the national percentage of negotiated trade, which is 20 percent to 23 percent. As a result of the differences in agricultural practices between regions, it’s important that any attempts to federally mandate a specific level of negotiated trade take into account regional differences. A one-size-fits-all approach will not work across all regions of the country.
The American Farm Bureau Federation’s policy, updated in January 2021, states, “(We support) increasing the share of negotiated sales in fed-cattle markets with a central focus on providing price transparency. Any government effort to increase the amount of negotiated sales should be respectful of regional differences. Any marketing requirements should be reviewed or sunset to allow for a thorough cost-benefit analysis.”
The Cattle Market Transparency Act would require the Agriculture Secretary to establish “regional mandatory minimums for the purpose of enhancing price discovery and transparency for cattle-market participants.” In developing those thresholds, the bill directs the Secretary to consider the number of packers in the reporting region, the availability of cattle in the reporting region, preexisting contractual arrangements of packers in the reporting region and the number of pricing transactions in the reporting region. The bill would mandate that the initial requirement for regional mandatory minimums be greater than the three-year average percentage of the negotiated and negotiated-grid purchases for the individual regions. Those requirements would be subject to a review every two years under consultation with the USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist. The bill would also require that within three years of enactment, the USDA would conduct a data-driven cost-benefit analysis regarding the operation and effect of the regional mandatory minimums.
Summary
Michael Nepveux is an economist and Scott Bennett is the director of congressional relations with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.