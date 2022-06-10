Cattle markets difficult to forecast

At first glance 2022 cattle prices are greater than 2021. At $140, slaughter-steer prices are 17.5 percent more than 2021 prices. But even with inflated prices farmers and ranchers will travel a rocky road to profitability in 2022, paved with inflation and increased input costs.
This Market Intel addresses the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Cattle on Feed report released May 20. It will discuss the forces increasing cattle prices, and how inflation and input costs will affect the bottom line for cattle farmers and ranchers. It will further walk through the combination of supply and demand factors that will affect the 2022 market outlook for livestock producers.
Consider cattle cycle
The Annual Cattle Inventory Report published by the USDA estimated overall inventory as of Jan. 1, 2022, as having decreased 2 percent or about 1.888 million head from 2021. Cattle inventory is important with respect to the market outlook because it quantifies supply and where the industry lies in what is known as the cattle cycle. The cattle cycle consists of the waves of expansion and contraction of the total number of U.S. beef cattle in consecutive years. The cattle cycle is a response to farmer and rancher perceived profitability of the beef-cattle industry during a 10-year period. For this Market Intel we’re going to focus on the force behind cattle inventory, the breeding herd and the calf crop.
• The calf crop for 2021 came in at 35.1 million head, a 1.2 percent decrease from 2020.
• As of Jan. 1, 2022, cow inventory totaled 30.1 million head, a decrease of 2.3 percent from 2021.
• Heifer inventory with total heifers was at 19.8 million.
The last piece of this puzzle is supply and slaughter.
• Commercial-cattle slaughter for April was 2.81 million head, a slight decrease from 2021.
• Steer slaughter was 1.33 million, 4 percent less than 2021.
• Heifer slaughter for the month of April came in at 825,200, .05 percent less than this time in 2021.
• Cow slaughter for the month of March came in at 640,382 – 7 percent more than the same time in 2021.
It’s important to acknowledge the decrease in slaughter in all commercial cattle as well as the increase in cow and heifer slaughter. It illustrates industry position in the cattle cycle.
Based on Figure 1, the beef-cattle industry is entering the contraction portion of the cattle cycle. Cows and heifers comprise the breeding herd, which is responsible for supplying the calves entering the cattle inventory at any point during the cattle cycle. Increased cow and heifer slaughter will result in a smaller calf crop and inventory in the upcoming months of the cattle cycle. It’s natural to conclude that future inventory will be less because the calf crop, cow and heifer inventory are all declining.
But the southern Plains are experiencing extreme drought – and it’s not uncommon to remove grazing animals from forage early for placement into feedlots under those circumstances. The movement of cattle from grazing to feedlot placement or vice versa can throw off inventory numbers.
Pasture and range land had a difficult start in 2022, especially in the Western regions and southern Plains. Winter weather and rain have brought some greener pastures to the upper Midwest but USDA’s crop progress reported more than 50 percent of U.S. pastures are still rated poor to very poor compared to just less than 50 percent reported in that condition the previous year. That can be compared to the five-year average of 26.6 percent of pasture and rangeland rated poor to very poor. A previous Market Intel published in May 2021 demonstrated how 2021 started with record-breaking drought.
More green grass in the Midwest is likely to slow the more-than-average cow slaughter and placement of grazing animals into the feed-to-slaughter-supply chain. But much of the United States is still facing drought conditions in 2022.
Cattle on feed increases slightly
The USDA-National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Cattle on Feed program is a monthly feedlot survey conducted on feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head. The April report estimated feedlot placements to be 1.99 million head, slightly less than 2021 levels.
The May report, released May 20, estimates cattle on feed as of May 1 to be 12 million head. That’s an increase of 2 percent from a year ago. The total number of cattle placed in feedlots is 1.81 million head, a decrease of 1 percent from the previous year.
The report fails to explain how feedlot placements are even with the previous year while inventory numbers are less and the calf crop is smaller, but drought may be part of the answer. Much of the Western United States, as well as the southern Plains, have experienced or are continuing to experience drought conditions. When that happens it’s not uncommon for ranchers in the Southern plains to move grazing cattle off wheat early. It’s also a possibility that heifers previously listed as replacements are being placed into feedlots. Adjustments to Jan. 1 inventory numbers are not uncommon and may better reflect the situation as 2022 continues.
Meat demand relies on price
The USDA’s Economic Research Service forecasted 2022 total red-meat and poultry consumption at 222.7 pounds per capita, a decrease from 224.2 pounds in 2021. The per capita red meat and poultry disappearance is forecast to decrease. The Economic Research Service defines per capita meat disappearance as the measure of the supply available for use in domestic markets, including fresh and processed meats sold. When supply decreases, beef prices may increase. If beef prices increase, consumer demand for beef may decrease.
The spread between beef graded “USDA choice” and “USDA select” has narrowed in recent days. The spread is important because it can often illustrate consumer willingness to pay for choice beef, a product that costs a premium compared to beef products graded select. All primal – wholesale cut – values have seen a decline in 2022. That can be interpreted as a consumer response to inflation; consumers are looking to save money.
Beef imports increase considerably
Domestic imports are an important factor in evaluating U.S. demand for beef. The Economic Research Service reports U.S. beef and veal imports were 353.77 million pounds in March 2022, 29 percent more than this time in 2021.
The greatest increase in U.S. imports is from Brazil. Record U.S. beef prices and drought conditions in traditional import countries such as Australia are the key motivators for the increase. Another reason the United States has been importing from Brazil is because China, one of the world’s largest importers of beef, placed an embargo on Brazilian beef imports in September 2021. The embargo was lifted in December 2021 but Brazilian beef continues to be directed to other markets, including the United States.
There are other factors contributing to the increase in imported beef. One of those factors is the strengthening of the U.S. dollar. When the U.S. dollar strengthens it becomes cheaper for the United States to purchase products from other countries. In addition, the decrease in consumer willingness to pay inflated prices for beef makes other less-expensive sources more appealing.
Exports stay flat due to dollar strength
Exports fall on the other side of the supply-demand spectrum from imports. The USDA forecasts beef exports to decline 1.8 percent from 2021. That estimate might seem negative at first glance, but it’s important to note that 2022 beef and veal exports are still at well more than the five-year average. The strengthening U.S. dollar’s impact on imports – making U.S. purchases of foreign products cheaper – has the opposite effect on exports; it makes it more expensive for other countries to buy products from the United States.
China, the world’s largest importer of beef, has been implementing its COVID-zero policy. That included a nationwide lockdown that has continued for six weeks. The effects of that policy on the food industry vary by region. Hong Kong, for example, home to some of the world’s most stringent COVID-19 restrictions, has begun to ease restrictions. Beef markets are watching closely and waiting for China to relax restrictions, leading to increased demand for meat products.
Despite those obstacles, March trade data has indicated record U.S. beef exports totaling 303.7 million pounds, 1.2 percent more than 2021. That’s the greatest quantity of beef exported for any month of March. Even more impressive is record first-quarter-2022 overall meat trade coming in at a whopping 845.8 million pounds, 6.2 percent ahead of 2021. China, South Korea and Japan continue to lead the pack, being the biggest-three destinations for U.S. beef. China posted a record 145.4 million pounds, 61.8 percent more than 2021.
Input costs challenge bottom line
One of the greatest concerns faced by cattle farmers and ranchers in 2022 is increasing input costs, more specifically feed.
• Iowa State University estimates total feed costs per head for finishing a 760-pound yearling steer, in March 2022, are $1,802.58.
• Feed costs account for 24 percent of the total cost of production for 2022 at $436.15, an increase of 22 percent from 2021.
• The price of corn was estimated to increase 30.4 percent and hay to increase 45 percent.
• Non-feed costs were estimated to set a record at $144.19 per head in March, an 8 percent increase from 2021.
That brings the break-even price to $138.66 per hundredweight, an increase of 12.8 percent from 2021. Those increasing costs will make profitability an uphill battle.
Conclusions
The 2022 cattle outlook is a mixed bag. On one hand 2022 cattle prices are better than in 2021. On the other hand cattle farmers and ranchers face increasing input expenses, uncertainty in the U.S. economy and the economies of key beef importers.
A strengthening U.S. dollar will make it more expensive for other countries to buy U.S. beef while at the same time making it more affordable for the United States to import beef from other countries. Yet first-quarter beef exports were reported at record levels, primarily to the Asian markets with China leading the way.
Supply is forecast to decrease; the industry is in the contraction phase of the cattle cycle while the USDA has also forecasted a small decrease in consumer demand for meat. If we use history as a guide, then the cattle industry should be in the last couple of years of contraction in inventory before beginning the expansion phase of the next cattle cycle.
Cattle farmers and ranchers are facing increases in both feed and non-feed input costs resulting in increased break-even prices. Whether cattle prices will increase enough to offset the increase in costs and provide profitability remains in question. All those factors create a complex cattle-market outlook complete with many peaks and valleys for 2022.
Bernt Nelson is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.