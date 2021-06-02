Cattle-on-feed numbers increase

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest Cattle on Feed report, released May 21, shows the number of animals on feed as of May 1 is 4.7 percent more than year-ago levels. The report provides monthly estimates of the number of cattle being fed for slaughter. For the report the USDA surveys feedlots of 1,000 head or more; that represents 85 percent of all fed cattle. Cattle feeders provide data on inventory, placements, marketings and other disappearance. It’s important to remember that due to COVID-19 disruptions this past year, typical year-over-year comparisons need to be contextualized.
The report showed a total inventory of 11.725 million head in the United States as of May 1, an increase from the same time in 2020. But it was a decrease from this past month and a 0.7 percent decrease from 2019. The 4.7 percent increase is a bit more than analyst expectations of feedlot inventories increasing 3.9 percent from 2020. The report marks the second-biggest May inventory since the series began in 1996.
As usual Texas, Kansas and Nebraska led the way in total fed-cattle numbers, accounting for almost 8 million head or about 68 percent of the total on-feed inventory in the country. All three posted year-over-year increases, ranging from 5 percent to 7 percent more than in 2020.
Total inventories are an important component of the report. But other key factors include placements – new animals being placed on feed – and marketings – animals being taken off feed and sold for slaughter. Coming in at 27.2 percent more than 2020, placements in April came in at more than the average analyst expectation of a 22.5 percent increase. The wide range of forecasts for placements – 22 percent – highlights the uncertainty in forecasting that specific variable while trying to account for the disruptions at this time in 2020.
Drought conditions are leading to record levels of poor pasture conditions, potentially driving more feeder cattle into feedlots. But increased feeding costs due to corn and soybean prices will make things difficult for feeders for the foreseeable future. Another factor to consider in increased placement numbers were increased levels of imported feeder cattle from Mexico for the time period. In April placements clocked in at 1.821 million head, 389,000 head more than a year ago but about 1 percent less than 2019.
Marketings came in at 1.938 million head or 32.8 percent more than in 2020. That’s right in line with the average analyst expectation of a 33 percent increase from year-ago levels. Marketings also had a decent range of expectations in this report – although much smaller than the range in placement estimates – with analyst predictions ranging from an increase of 29 percent to 36.4 percent. We’re still seeing increased levels of heavier cattle on feed relative to normal history. But it’s expected to be less than in 2020, when cattle were backing up in the system due to constraints at the packing level. Strong marketings have been helpful in taking the situation to a more-manageable level.
Summary
The May Cattle on Feed report is considered relatively neutral to bearish due to greater-than-expected placements. The level of the increase in placements would normally be extremely bearish news but year-over-year comparisons should largely be avoided due to 2020’s disruptions. The overall supply of cattle on feed has increased almost 5 percent from 2020 but is almost 1 percent less than 2019. The number of animals marketed throughout April is well more than a year ago, but right in line with expectations. Most producer attention will now be on the weather as dry conditions heading into the grazing season are leading to record levels of poor pasture conditions. Add to that feeding costs are increasing because of corn, soybean and hay prices. That’s making it difficult for some producers to keep their animals out of the feedlot until they are heavier. It’s likely to be a difficult summer ahead for some producers.
Michael Nepveux is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.