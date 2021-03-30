Celebrate agriculture in Wisconsin

OPINION March 23 was National Ag Day; it provides us with another opportunity to celebrate Wisconsin’s involvement in agriculture. That includes all the producers, processors, transporters, retailers and consumers who contribute to Wisconsin’s agricultural economy. In Wisconsin one in nine people have a job that touches agriculture in some way. Each member of the food-supply chain is integral to Wisconsin’s economic success.
This past year those who work in the food-supply chain have needed to work even-longer hours and modify their routines to ensure Wisconsinites had access to safe and reliable food at the grocery store. Agricultural leaders across Wisconsin pivoted to COVID-19-safe work environments, took pay cuts to cover business costs and worked extra hours to ensure we avoided even-more-massive shortages than were our experiences a year ago.
Thankfully we’re continuing to overcome COVID-19; returning to “normal” is on the horizon. But we must not forget the issues that were presented to us during the pandemic. With the added strain of the virus, workforce and processing bottlenecks became all too apparent. That is why I’m glad to support Wis. Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-2023 Biennial Budget, which invests in every aspect of our agricultural economy.
The budget invests millions to increase our capacity in meat processing, workforce and market development for Wisconsin products. It also supports agricultural operations by ensuring the roads on which those products are transported are repaired in a timely manner. And the budget invests in producer resiliency. Our farmers work extremely hard but unfortunately experience a greater suicide rate than the general population. The budget provides mental-health and business-planning supports to aid in the difficult situations often encountered on the farm.
I’m glad to support a budget aimed at supporting our agricultural history, and I’m proud to celebrate National Ag Day with all of you. Visit evers.wi.gov and click on “Badger Bounceback” for more information regarding the budget. To help local producers and processors celebrate National Ag Day, order or pick up a local product from a grocer.
Wis. Rep. Dave Considine of Baraboo, Wisconsin, represents the 81st District as a member of the Democratic Party.