Celebrate foundation of dairy -- Wisconsin's producers

Editor's note: This article is the beginning of a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Scott and Alexia DeVries, owners of Hidden Valley Dairy near Melrose, Wisconsin. They’re members of Associated Milk Producers Inc., known as AMPI.
When did you begin farming and why?
Alexia DeVries: My husband, Scott DeVries, and I are both first-generation dairy farmers. I didn’t begin dairy farming until my junior year of high school; that’s when I had a job milking cows on my neighbor’s dairy farm. My neighbor made a joke about hiring me, thinking I wouldn’t be interested. But I was at the farm 4 a.m. the next day ready to milk cows. I couldn’t picture myself working at a grocery store or restaurant. Once I began milking cows, I really loved it.
In what ways does being a member of AMPI help you?
Alexia DeVries: Being a member gives us a dependable market for our milk. In the current farming economy, having the peace of mind that this cooperative brings is so valuable. AMPI also offers great programs such as the Young Cooperators Program; it enables us to make connections with fellow farmers and be involved in the cooperative.
What do you think are the biggest challenges the dairy industry faces today?
Alexia DeVries: I think one of the biggest challenges the industry faces today is the ever-changing economy. There’s a lot of volatility in markets and that’s difficult to navigate as a farmer. There’s also a divide amongst farmers that makes issues such as milk pricing an ongoing challenge.
The imitation milk in dairy cases in stores is another challenge. It’s been present for years and I believe that will continue in the years to come. As more people become further removed from farms, their understanding of the benefits of dairy decreases. That leaves them open to believing a false narrative spread by activists and imitation-dairy companies.
What do you think are the biggest opportunities the dairy industry has now and in the future?
Alexia DeVries: The dairy industry has a great story to tell when it comes to sustainability and stewardship. Farmers care for their land and animals because we know it’s the right thing to do. And by doing so we’re able to stay in business. That message needs to be spread far and wide.
In the future I hope to see a system where farmers will be able to better report their stewardship efforts and capitalize on potential new income streams – such as using methane in manure to produce renewable natural gas. Another great opportunity for the U.S dairy industry is exports. There are market opportunities overseas with great growth potential for the great-tasting responsibly produced dairy products we make.
What do you like the most and the least about working as a dairy farmer?
Alexia DeVries: One of the things I like most about being a dairy farmer is the many ways it allows me to “wear different hats.” I can go from feeding calves to driving a tractor to making business decisions. I also love doing it all with my two young kids right beside me.
The ever-changing market is my least favorite part of being a farmer. The lack of stability can be difficult to navigate; it adds an additional level of stress and uncertainty to farming.
How do you think your farm’s business will change in the next 10 years?
Alexia DeVries: As the world and dairy industry change, our farm also will change. I hope we’ll be able to make updates that allow us to continue to improve our farm and generate more efficiency while caring for our animals and land.
AMPI is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota. The cooperative is owned by dairy-farm families from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. The cooperative’s cheese, butter and powdered dairy products are marketed to food-service, retail and food-ingredient customers.
The co-op launched its Dinner Bell Creamery brand and accompanying Co-op Crafted promise in 2019, highlighting more than 50 years of dairy-farm families partnering with dairy producers to make award-winning products. Visit ampi.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.