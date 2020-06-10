OPINION I recently had the chance to virtually connect and celebrate June Dairy Month with some good friends in western Wisconsin. We talked about the ways dairy has made an impression on our lives and the dairy industry's impact on the state of Wisconsin. After sharing stories we started a milk-chug challenge, throwing back glasses of fresh cold milk.
My friends on that call are farmers or have close ties to Wisconsin’s dairy industry, going back generations within their families. They talked about their interest and lifelong dedication to the dairy industry while sharing optimism for better days ahead for dairy farmers.
Time and again Wisconsin’s dairy farmers have exemplified their resilience in times of uncertainty. This time isn’t any different. During June Dairy Month let’s remember all of their contributions to making Wisconsin "America’s Dairyland." Although we’ll be celebrating June Dairy Month differently this year we can still find ways to support our state’s farmers and the dairy industry.
At the beginning of the 20th century farmers experienced an agricultural crisis like they’d never seen before. Increasing costs of agricultural products after World War I and extreme drought conditions created significant problems for farmers.
At the end of the century farmers still faced significant market challenges. Many of us can still remember the heart-wrenching bankruptcies and farm auctions that destroyed the dreams of many farming families. But once again our farmers showed grit as they stuck with their love for the land and their lifestyles.
Currently our farmers face serious challenges, many of which are man-made. Farmers directly experience the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. And they’re still under escalating pressure from overproduction, increased land prices and depressed milk prices. But they push ahead and show us how resilient they can be in stressful situations.
During my recent phone call Shane Goplin, a member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, proudly said, “Dairy is the glue that keeps rural America together.”
I couldn’t agree more. That’s why I’m so committed to ensuring we do everything we can to support our hardworking dairy farmers.
We all have a role to play to support our farmers and to keep our close-knit rural communities growing stronger. The Wisconsin Legislature must work, set aside ideological politics, and pass policies that give farmers the resources and tools they need to survive. Laying the tools in front of clever and resilient people leads to amazing growth both intellectually and economically, just as farmers demonstrated throughout the 20th century.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced in May the distribution for Wisconsin of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. As part of that relief package $50 million will be directed toward the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, which will provide payments between $1,000 and $3,500 for each eligible farmer. The goal of the program is to provide immediate assistance to farmers struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That's a solid first step. But it’s only a down payment for what else the state must do to help our farmers.
There are state-level solutions that must be considered and approved. But there are simple ways to support Wisconsin’s dairy farmers during June Dairy Month. Buy dairy products from local family farmers and producers. Look for virtual dairy breakfasts. Take part in a milk-chug challenge with friends on social media to share thankfulness for our farmers and Wisconsin’s dairy industry.
As always we should acknowledge our farmers’ resiliency in these tough times. As we celebrate Wisconsin’s dairy industry this month let’s remember how farmers’ determination has pulled us through crises before. Let’s learn from them and return the favor – honoring them this month and supporting them for years to come.