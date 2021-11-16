Cell-based meat studied from all angles

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently awarded a $10-million grant to researchers at Tufts University to develop meat produced from cells grown in bioreactors. The five-year project is being led by David Kaplan, Tufts' Stern Family Professor of Engineering.
Cultivated-meat production could provide nutritious and safe foods while reducing environmental impact and resource usage, Kaplan said. Interdisciplinary research teams will work together to evaluate consumer acceptance of cultivated meat, measure the environmental impact of the manufacturing process, assess the economic viability compared to farm production, and prepare the next generation of the industry’s workforce.
“Part of our research will look at improving the nutritional content, shelf life and other qualities of cell-based meat, along with assessments of impact on consumer perceptions and acceptance,” Kaplan said.
"Tufts Now" recently spoke with him to learn more about the project.
Tufts Now: The program is designed to address cellular agriculture from multiple angles – from a technological standpoint to consumer acceptance, economic analysis and environmental impact. Who will work on all of these issues?
David Kaplan: This is not just a Tufts engineering effort. We’ll be working with colleagues Sean Cash and Nicole Tichner-Blackstone at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts. They’ll get a better read on consumer acceptance of cultivated meat.
They’ll also provide a scientific basis for understanding what the total costs will be from beginning to end and how it compares to current methods of meat production.
They’ll be conducting life-cycle assessments, examining all of the inputs involved in growing meat from cells, including the ingredients, the energy required, the resources needed such as water supply and transportation of materials, and also the waste that comes from the process, including greenhouse gases.
Merredith Portsmore at Tufts' Center for Engineering Education and Outreach will help develop educational programs in grades K-12 to both inspire and prepare students to learn about cellular agriculture and technological advances that could reshape the industry in the future.
And of course, our laboratory and engineering colleagues will develop the underlying science and technologies and the undergraduate and graduate programs for workforce development.
Who else is involved with the research program?
Kaplan: The Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts will supply animal biopsies to start our cell lines. There are many supporting collaborations with faculty in the School of Arts and Sciences.
Joining our effort are six other institutions that will contribute in different ways. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University will conduct research in many of the same areas as Tufts, such as cell isolation from other species, improvement of the meat in terms of authentic flavor and texture, nutritional analysis, and consumer acceptance.
The University of California-Davis will focus on food science while the University of Massachusetts-Boston will gather data on sustainability of cellular agriculture. Research at Virginia State University will focus on the nutritional aspects of new products. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology will focus on artificial intelligence and modeling approaches to optimize media formulations for cell culture. All of the collaborating institutions also will be developing educational programs to facilitate workforce development.
Companies are working on producing cell-cultured meat resembling beef, chicken and seafood. How close are we to having an industry with large-scale production of cultivated meat?
Kaplan: One of the companies, called JUST, recently released their cell-grown chicken in Singapore. It can be ordered in some restaurants, but isn’t yet widely available. That’s the first and only publicly released product so far from cellular agriculture. There are many companies worldwide pushing forward on the technology, but I don’t know how soon their products will be on the shelf.
Commercial and academic laboratory efforts have so far mostly produced small-scale amounts of cell-grown tissues for meat from a laboratory setting. We’re looking at industrial-level scale up and how that might be accomplished.
The challenges are huge. From an engineering perspective, every time you scale to the next level there are new limitations in terms of energy requirements, moving and combining materials, dealing with safety and contamination issues.
Do you have any initial thoughts about whether consumers will be receptive to this new source of meat in their diet?
Kaplan: That’s still an unknown. That’s why we included consumer acceptance as part of our study. The only data point we have so far is the overwhelming receptivity of consumers to plant-derived meats, such as the Impossible Burger and the Beyond Burger. They’re in supermarkets now, far exceeding anyone’s projections. So whether it’s a similar response to cell-based meat we don’t know. We’re anticipating positive views, but we can’t be sure.
Part of our research will look at improving the nutritional content, shelf life, tastes and flavor, and other qualities of cell-based meat. That may have an impact on consumer perceptions and acceptance. If life-cycle analysis shows significant advantages in sustainability and environmental impact, that also could have a positive effect on acceptance.
Isaac Nicholas is a communications specialist in the department of engineering at Tufts University. Mike Silver is an associate director of public relations at Tufts University.