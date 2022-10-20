Centennial barn has day in limelight

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. – A 100-year-old butter-yellow barn recently was the star of the show on the grounds of the Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson. The Jones Yellow Barn Centennial Celebration held Sept. 17 presented an opportunity to reflect on the history of the dairy farm, now 133 years old. About 400 people attended the event.
Farmer-inventor builds barn
W.D. James built the eye-catching 36-foot by 122-foot yellow barn in 1922. According to legend the barn was painted yellow as a nod to the Guernsey herd that once was housed there and to the rich butterfat content of Guernsey milk.
Born on a dairy farm near Wales, Wisconsin, James was trained as a blacksmith. He also was an inventor, which led to him launching The James Manufacturing Company in Fort Atkinson. The company in the early 1900s became one of the area’s largest manufacturers of fittings for dairy barns and other farm buildings. James purchased in 1919 about 80 acres of land originally farmed by Milo Jones and Sally nee Crane Jones; the couple had left the property to their eldest son, Newton Jones, but he sold it after marrying a woman from Ohio and leaving to settle in her home state.
On that land, James built the yellow barn. It was equipped with “James Way” ventilation as well as support columns, stanchions, stall fittings, drinking cups, mangers and litter-removal systems. It featured two interior silos and one exterior silo. Attendees of the centennial celebration learned about his designs at various stations arranged around the barn.
After James passed away in 1948 the land and barn were sold back to the Jones family. They continued to operate the property as a dairy farm and also bred swine there, said Philip Jones, current chairman and CEO of the Jones Dairy Farm.
Dairy morphs into meat business
The farmland was settled by Milo and Sally Jones in the 1830s. The Jones Dairy Farm company was established in 1889 by Milo C. Jones, their son. He started the company after being struck with rheumatoid arthritis in his 30s. He needed to use a wheelchair and was no longer able to operate the farm. It’s unknown who operated the family farm after that point, but the current generation assumes hired hands worked the land. The dairy herd dwindled but Jones purchased pigs from area farmers; decades ago most dairy farmers also raised pigs as a cash crop.
So Jones decided to financially support his family by making and selling sausage. He knew his mother’s sausage recipe was greatly valued by friends and neighbors. He started making sausage in the home’s kitchen, which is still part of the Jones Dairy Farm grounds. The business grew, which enabled him to build a manufacturing facility in 1906. That facility remains; it’s also home to Jones Market, the company’s on-site retail store.
The Jones family switched in 1974 to Registered Holsteins; by 1982 the family had 140 head of cattle. But milking operations ceased in 1985 when the family decided to concentrate on the farm’s meat-processing business. The family has continued to preserve the dairy barn and has kept the “dairy farm” name for the meat business.
Philip Jones attributes part of the company’s longevity to staying true to his great-great-great-grandmother’s 1830s recipe.
“We don’t change the recipe based on what markets do,” he said.
He also attributes the company’s success to distinctive quality. The company’s ham-cure recipe dates back to the 1850s. Jones said his ancestors were selling clean-ingredient products long before the term was coined.
“Consumers have recognized our consistency and quality from generation to generation,” he said. “We pay respect to time-honored small-batch production.”
Visit jonesdairyfarm.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.