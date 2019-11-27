University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank recently was elected to a four-year term on the board of directors and executive committee of the Association of Public Land Grant Universities. The research, policy and advocacy organization is dedicated to strengthening and advancing the work of public universities.
The organization’s mission is designed to deliver the future workforce, promote research and discovery to foster economic growth and address global challenges, and build healthy communities locally and globally. The association is comprised of 242 public research universities, land-grant institutions, state university systems and affiliated organizations.
Visit www.aplu.org for more information.