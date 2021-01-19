Changes will benefit corn growers

OPINION The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued proposed regulatory changes related to required pump labeling and infrastructure compatibility for E15. This is a long-awaited proposal and gives stakeholders, including the National Corn Growers Association, the opportunity to provide comments that will be considered by the incoming administration to complete the rulemaking process to address retail barriers.
The agency also issued a request for comments on Renewable Fuel Standard waiver requests made in 2020 by oil-state governors and refiners.
The announcement is a positive step forward for corn growers. The National Corn Growers Association looks forward to working with the incoming administration to restore Renewable Fuel Standard integrity and stop waiver abuse. The members also stand ready to work with the administration on a final rule that supports greater E15 distribution and sales by addressing labeling and infrastructure barriers.
The EPA’s announcements did not include the granting of any further small-refinery exemptions. House and Senate lawmakers on both sides of the aisle urged the agency not to take that step, which would undermine the Renewable Fuel Standard. Lawmakers also outlined ethanol-policy priorities for the incoming administration, shared by the National Corn Growers Association. The association joined farm and biofuel leaders in condemning reports of any pending small-refinery exemptions.
The association thanks lawmakers for their support for corn farmers and ethanol. As the new Congress begins work we look forward to continuing to work with them to uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard and ensure a strong role for ethanol, including increased blends, as an integral part of the solution for reducing emissions.
The EPA also proposed extension of Renewable Fuel Standard-compliance deadlines for refiners and issued a final determination of the Renewable Fuel Standard anti-backsliding study. The review, required by the standard, concludes that the standard is not negatively impacting air quality. As the National Corn Growers Association outlined earlier in comments to the EPA, the Renewable Fuel Standard provides significant air-quality benefits.
Kathy Bergren is the public-policy director for renewable fuels for the National Corn Growers Association. Visit ncga.com for more information.