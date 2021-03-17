Characteristics of female farmers studied

Women can be drawn to farming for many reasons. But female-owned farms in the United States are more common in areas closer to urban markets, that engage in agritourism activity, and that offer greater access to childcare, say researchers in the college of agricultural sciences at Pennsylvania State University.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture changed the way it counts the operators of farms in the 2017 Census of Agriculture – allowing for as many as four principal operators per farm. That inflated the number of female operators somewhat, but female participation in agriculture is still at an all-time high, said Claudia Schmidt, assistant professor of marketing and local-regional food systems at Penn State.
Using data from the U.S. Census of Agriculture from 2002-2017, Schmidt and her colleagues developed a statistical model to examine the relationship between a county’s share of female-operated farms and the county’s conditions. Their goal was to shed light on aspects of the local economic and agricultural ecosystems most strongly associated with female-owned farms.
The researchers identified economic variables hypothesized to matter such as unemployment, non-farm wages, availability of childcare, and rate of female participation in the labor force. They also examined the total number of farms, average farm size and annual sales, average farmer age, and types of farm activities conducted. They looked at each variable in isolation to determine which variables are independently and most strongly associated with the share of female-operated farms.
“Without knowing more about female farm-operators’ decision making, agricultural-service providers have had to make assumptions about the type of information and products that are useful to them,” Schmidt said. “Our analysis shows some of the ways in which female-owned farms are unique. It can offer insights into how best to serve this population.”
Stephan Goetz, professor of agricultural and regional economics and director of the Northeast Regional Center for Rural Development at Penn State, said, “We wanted to understand why women are drawn to farming – whether it was because they want to engage in farming or because they’re pushed into it due to lack of other local economic opportunities. We also wanted to examine how local agricultural conditions – what farming generally looks like in a given place – relate to women’s participation in agriculture.”
The study shows that more female-owned farms are found where average farm size is less than 50 acres and where annual farm sales average less than $10,000 per farm. The study also shows that more female-owned farms specialize in grazing sheep or goats, and agritourism activities.
Direct-to-consumer sales are more prevalent in counties with more female-owned farms. Therefore it’s not surprising that urban areas have more female-owned farms than more rural areas do, Goetz said.
“In addition to offering more opportunities to market directly to consumers, urban and suburban locations offer greater access to childcare than rural areas,” he said. “The availability of childcare is correlated with the number of female-owned farms in a county.”
The researchers also found that the share of farms with female operators is greater in counties with a greater total number of farms. That could reflect increased opportunities for networking and learning through knowledge-sharing networks, they said.
“Our research suggests that female-owned farms are more common in certain economic and agricultural ecosystems,” Schmidt said. “Therefore they likely have different needs in terms of education and support, and this research is an important step in identifying the differences.”
Future research will look at the impact of female-owned farms on local economic and agricultural conditions. The study recently was published in “Food Policy.” Visit sciencedirect.com and search for "Female farmers in the United States" for more information.