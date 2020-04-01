A new United Soybean Board-funded “Take Action” herbicide-classification chart is now available to the agricultural community. It’s available as a poster, a downloadable graphic, in a booklet, or as a phone or desktop application. It helps growers effectively select herbicides to minimize weed resistance while controlling weeds.
The left side of the chart breaks down each herbicide by mode of action while the right side focuses on pre-mixed multi-herbicide products. The modes of action are unchanged from the 2019 herbicide-classification chart.
“When we think of herbicide mode of action, we’re really thinking about the physiological or biological processes that can occur within that plant that are impaired or inhibited by the herbicides,” said Christy Sprague, professor at Michigan State University. “It’s really how that herbicide works.”
One example is the growth regulator. When a growth-regulator herbicide is applied, something is going to cause “twisting” in plants. There’s generally some sort of symptomology that can be seen.
Another example of a mode of action is a pigment inhibitor. Those herbicides cause whitening of plants.
The list of modes of action is long.
lipid synthesis inhibitors
amino-acid synthesis inhibitors
growth regulators
photosynthesis inhibitors
nitrogen metabolism inhibitors
pigment inhibitors
cell-membrane disrupters
seedling root-growth inhibitors
seedling shoot-growth inhibitors
undefined
In contrast the herbicide site of action refers to the physical location within a plant where the herbicide binds. That’s where the herbicide works.
“The easy thing to think of is ‘how?’ for mode of action, and ‘where?’ is the site of action,” Sprague said. “Within herbicide-mode-of-action groups, there are site-of-action groups.”
To use the chart effectively a farmer needs to know from past experience what herbicides no longer work on various weeds. That might be easy to determine if resistance is widespread for a certain weed. There are also diagnostic clinics that will test weeds for resistance to different herbicides. Once a weed is resistant to a specific site of action, herbicides within that same site of action group will no longer work.
For example under the mode of action “Amino Acid Synthesis Inhibitors,” there are two site-of-action groups. One is the EPSP Synthase Inhibitor known as glyphosate; it has 15 resistant weed species in the United States. The other is “ALS Inhibitors” that includes 32 active ingredients. For that site of action there are 47 resistant weed species in the United States.
Pre-mixed herbicides are listed on the right side of the Take Action chart. For example Capreno is a pre-mix of two herbicide active ingredients – Group 2 and Group 27 site-of-action products.
“When we’re thinking about trying to either delay or help manage herbicide-resistant weeds, it’s really important to rotate among effective herbicides with different herbicide sites of action,” Sprague said. “We really need to be thinking about what herbicides are specific to controlling the weeds, as well as different herbicide-site-of-action groups. The key thing to remember is that we want to maintain great diversity – diversity with herbicide site of action – and also to rotate among effective herbicide-site-of-action groups.”
Having that information can help farmers determine what products will control specific resistant weeds.
“So if you’re trying to manage something like herbicide-resistant marestail, which program is going to look better?” Sprague said. “(It’s) the one where we have three different herbicide-site-of-action groups. The more effective herbicide-site-of-action groups that we’re applying, the better off we are.”
Fungicide and insecticide classification charts are also available. Visit www.iwilltakeaction.com/kit to download the materials. Scroll down to click on the Take Action charts for herbicide classification, fungicide classification and insecticide classification. There’s also a fungicide-efficacy fact sheet.