It seems like yesterday we were talking about planting conditions and now it is time to talk silage harvest. By early August about 60 percent of the corn in the state of Wisconsin was at milk stage. We had about a week of cooler weather, but Mother Nature loves to play games. She decided to turn up the heat a bit and turn off the moisture for a good portion of the state. We’re currently right on track as far as growing-degree units, but with some of us experiencing minimal rain we will want to start checking fields for optimum silage harvest.
I like to start with checking the milk line on the kernel and using that as a guideline as to when to start testing whole-plant moisture. Once that begins to reach a two-thirds to one-half milk line, it’s time to cut some plants to test the entire plant’s moisture. Whole-plant moisture is a better indicator than kernel development alone.
If plants are too wet, poor fermentation or aerobic deterioration can be seen during storage. If plants are too dry, erratic fermentation, poor packing or even harder less-digestible kernels can be seen. Optimum moisture can range from 65 percent to 70 percent, depending on how corn silage will be stored.
Usually silage harvest triggers the start of product selection for next year’s silage acres. Many key factors go into choosing a silage product – quality and potential yield or both. But we also need to think about agronomics and placements in fields. Selecting products with proven track records and nutritional data will create success moving into the 2021 season.
Always read and follow pesticide-label directions. Performance may vary from location to location and from year to year, as local growing, soil and weather conditions may vary. Growers should evaluate data from multiple locations and years whenever possible. They should consider the impacts of those conditions on fields.