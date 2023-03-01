A medium cheddar cheese recently was named the best in its class and was second runner-up overall in the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. The cheese is produced by Associated Milk Producers Inc. in Blair, Wisconsin.
The dairy cooperative’s entries led about 250 contenders from 197 companies and cooperatives across 35 states in the biennial competition hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
The cooperative’s ghost pepper jack cheese also placed in the Top 20 entries. It’s produced by cheesemakers at the Associated Milk Producers plant in Jim Falls, Wisconsin.
Mild cheddar and Monterey Jack made at the cooperative’s plant in Sanborn, Iowa, were featured in the first-place shredded-cheese-blend category. The blend was cut and packaged at the cooperative’s facility in Portage, Wisconsin. Visit ampi.com and uschampioncheese.org for more information.