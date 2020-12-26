Cheese-industry leaders to be honored

Nine individuals will be recognized in April by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association at CheeseExpo Global Online. The individuals are being honored for their outstanding work in the dairy-processing industry.
Mark Schleitwiler will be presented the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association’s Life Member Award. The award recognizes people who have played a significant role in the association’s success through leadership, support, and service to the institution and its activities.
Schleitwiler is an industry consultant, most recently having worked as director for Wohlt Cheese, now a division of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery. He worked at BelGioioso Cheese from 1998 to 2017, beginning as operations manager. He then served as the company’s vice-president of operations before becoming vice-president of finance. He later served as the company’s vice-president of external relations.
An active member of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Schleitwiler served several terms on its board of directors. He served as the organization’s president from 2010 to 2012.
John Jeter and Don Menzner will be recognized as the 2021 Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association's Cheese Industry Champions. The awards are presented to industry leaders who, through their everyday business decisions, have created opportunities for others.
Jeter served as CEO of Hilmar Cheese Company for 31 years. He focused on research, technology and staff excellence. Before retiring in 2015 he helped to complete construction of a second production plant in Texas. He also established Hilmar Cheese as a major dairy exporter.
Menzner joined Marathon Cheese Corporation in 1960 as a packaging-line worker. He advanced to the position of director of purchasing. By the early 1980s he became vice-president of operations. He became the company’s president in 1990 and its CEO in 1996.
Menzner served on the National Cheese Institute’s board of directors. He also was a member of the National Cheese Exchange board of directors. Before retiring from Marathon Cheese in 2001 he received the National Cheese Institute Laureate Award. He is credited with innovative cheese shredding and packaging methods that transformed the way cheese was sold throughout the country.
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Distinguished Service Award is presented to respected and valued supplier partners. Craig Linz and Jerry Lippert have been selected for the honor in 2021.
Prior to his passing in July 2020 Linz was known in the dairy industry for his service and integrity. He served the industry in numerous roles, while working at Tetra Pak Inc., and its predecessors Carlisle Process Systems and Scherping Systems.
Linz served four years as a member of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association’s board. He was active in the organization’s recognition and contest committees.
Lippert started his 17-year career in paper distribution, working in sales and purchasing and general management with Great Northern Nekoosa Corporation and Georgia Pacific. He then held several roles with Nelson-Jameson Inc. before becoming its president in 2002. He is a member of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association’s recognition committee.
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association’s Babcock Award, named for Stephen Babcock, the famed agricultural chemist and University of Wisconsin-Madison professor, recognizes the contributions of those in education or affiliate organizations partnering with cheesemakers in the pursuit of innovation and excellence.
The Babcock award will be presented to Bob Cropp and Marianne Smukowski. Cropp is a professor emeritus of the agricultural and applied economics department at UW-Madison. Prior to retiring he was the UW-Division of Extension dairy marketing and policy specialist. He also served as director of the UW-Center for Cooperatives. He remains active in dairy marketing, dairy policy and cooperative issues.
Smukowski worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as well as Land O'Lakes Inc. before becoming dairy safety and quality coordinator at the Center for Dairy Research on the UW-Madison campus.
She is the technical adviser for the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker program. She served as president of the American Cheese Society from 2019 to 2020. She also has served as a judge for the World and U.S. Championship Cheese Contests.
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association’s Vanguard Award recognizes cheesemakers or cheese-manufacturing employees whose work has helped blaze new trails in dairy operations.
The award will be presented to Steve Buholzer and Ray Palubicki. Buholzer is a third-generation cheesemaker at Klondike Cheese Company. Along with his brothers Ron Buholzer and Dave Buholzer, he took over the family business in 1972. Steve Buholzer is a Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker, with certifications in both feta and Muenster cheese.
Palubicki started working in the cheese industry as a teenager in 1950. Less than a decade later he became head cheesemaker at the Outagamie Producers Cooperative. He served as production manager from 1967 to 1990. He then served as the company’s plant manager until his retirement in 1999. Palubicki led the company’s plant through an acquisition by Alto Dairy, and transitioned it to fully automated cheddar cheese production.
Awards will be presented to honorees at CheeseExpo Global Online in April 2021. The 2020 honorees also will be recognized at that time. Visit CheeseExpoGO.org for more information.