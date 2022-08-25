Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin

There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Masters Gallery Foods has grown from a small cheese brokerage into a national cheese supplier. Its 111,000-square-foot expansion will double the size of its current Oostburg production area. The project also will add storage and warehouse space.
Serving private-label, retail and food-service customers, Masters Gallery has one of the largest privately held cheese inventories in the United States, according to the company.
The Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery project will help secure an important market for dairy producers, said Randy Romanski, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The creamery has more than 250 dairy-farmer members. The project is expected to create an additional 42 jobs.
The Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery’s 60,000-square-foot specialty cheesemaking facility replaces the cooperative’s aging Comstock Creamery.
Performance-based state tax credits played a role in making the projects possible. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will support the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery project by providing as much as $500,000 in state tax credits. That’s contingent on meeting targets for job creation and capital investment.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is providing as much as $1.5 million in tax credits to Masters Gallery Foods. That expansion is projected to create 105 new jobs paying an average of more than $23 per hour. Visit wedc.org and mastersgalleryfoods.com and ellsworthcheese.com for more information.