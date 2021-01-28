Circulating dollars make economy vibrant

GRAND VIEW, Wis. – Sonia and Adam Horowitz run Amanita Acres near Grand View. During the past few years they have built a flock of pastured Icelandic goats and sheep. A working dog named Birch protects them. The Horowitzes received a Chequamegon Food Co-op loan to finish a fiber studio and purchase wool-processing equipment.
“We bought a spinning wheel, a drum carder that is on backorder and we got drywall,” Sonia Horowitz said.
Adam Horowitz said, “All of the renovation of the building was done with money from the loan. This (building) was just a bare shell. Now it’s nice and warm and comfortable. Sonia can work out here.”
Sonia Horowitz said, “Our children are doing virtual school now and it’s great to have a place for them to come for school outside of our home.”
She plans to offer classes on fiber preparation, spinning and weaving.
“I spin and dye yarn,” she said. “I weave on a tri-loom. I make shawls and other things. I make ornamental pieces, animals and gnomes.”
Her products are quickly developing a following. Visit www.facebook.com/amanitaacres for more information.
