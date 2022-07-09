CLAAS invests in robotic start-up

German agricultural-machinery manufacturer CLAAS has invested in a Dutch robotic start-up company to step into the autonomous-tractor market. The company has entered into a cooperative venture with AgXeed BV to acquire a minority shareholding in its international-funding round as a mark of their commitment.
CLAAS recognizes the farming industry must further increase productivity in the decades ahead to meet the needs of a growing global population. But with the number of people employed in the industry continuing to decline, and skilled labor increasingly difficult to find, robotic machines can help alleviate those challenges in the future, according to the company.
The agricultural-machinery industry has created various solutions to address those problems, ranging from operator-assistance and machine-optimization systems to precision-farming technologies – and even autonomous machines in different size and performance classes.
Thomas Bock, CEO of the CLAAS Group, said, “Our involvement provides CLAAS with access to innovative technologies in a familiar market segment, and complements our own expertise in autonomy and robotics.
“In turn, AgXeed benefits from our extensive expertise and networks in many areas such as data transfer, interfaces and drivetrain solutions. It’s a win-win situation in our view, and one reason why we decided to invest in this start-up company, as well as the fact that the targeted AgXeed technologies are in an advanced state of development.
“This solution offers farmers and contractors concrete economic added value, and what’s more it will soon be available.”
Collaborating with and investing in AgXeed marks a logical step toward future-proof technologies, he said.
Joris Hiddema, co-founder of AgXeed, said, “This type of cooperation reflects exactly what we stand for at AgXeed. And this means setting up future-orientated alliances between innovative companies striving for sustainable agriculture where farmers are able to optimize productivity while preserving the soil and the environment.
“In Claas we have a partner on board that believes in and shares our ideas on the future of agriculture and will accelerate bringing our solutions to the fields of farmers.”
AgXeed offers a smart, sustainable and fully autonomous system with scalable hardware, virtual planning tools and extensive data models, according to the company, stating it’s one of Europe’s leading companies in the sector. It will be bringing its autonomous AgBot to fields, pastures and specialty crops alongside a full suite of vehicle peripherals. It’s an autonomous field robot with diesel-electric drive, wheels or crawler tracks, as much as 156 horsepower and standard three-point linkage. Its aim is to assist farmers in the future with a wide range of tasks.
Optional crawler tracks with belt widths from 300 to 910 millimeters – about 12 inches to 36 inches – combined with a low maximum weight of 6 tonnes without ballast, makes the AgBot soil-friendly, according to the company. The vehicle features an adjustable track width, load-sensing hydraulics and a linkage with a lift capacity of as much as 8 tonnes. An electric power take off, independent of engine speed, and external high-voltage connections are optionally available. The electric equipment includes all the technology required for hazard and obstacle detection, in addition to a real-time kinematic – RTK – steering system.
AgBot, together with the associated software solutions and platforms, is expected to be launched this year in various sizes and performance classes.
Visit agxeed.com and www.claasofamerica.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.