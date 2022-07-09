 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLAAS invests in robotic start-up

German agricultural-machinery manufacturer CLAAS has invested in a Dutch robotic start-up company to step into the autonomous-tractor market. The company has entered into a cooperative venture with AgXeed BV to acquire a minority shareholding in its international-funding round as a mark of their commitment.

CLAAS recognizes the farming industry must further increase productivity in the decades ahead to meet the needs of a growing global population. But with the number of people employed in the industry continuing to decline, and skilled labor increasingly difficult to find, robotic machines can help alleviate those challenges in the future, according to the company.

The agricultural-machinery industry has created various solutions to address those problems, ranging from operator-assistance and machine-optimization systems to precision-farming technologies – and even autonomous machines in different size and performance classes.

Thomas Bock, CEO of the CLAAS Group, said, “Our involvement provides CLAAS with access to innovative technologies in a familiar market segment, and complements our own expertise in autonomy and robotics.

“In turn, AgXeed benefits from our extensive expertise and networks in many areas such as data transfer, interfaces and drivetrain solutions. It’s a win-win situation in our view, and one reason why we decided to invest in this start-up company, as well as the fact that the targeted AgXeed technologies are in an advanced state of development.

“This solution offers farmers and contractors concrete economic added value, and what’s more it will soon be available.”

Collaborating with and investing in AgXeed marks a logical step toward future-proof technologies, he said.

Joris Hiddema, co-founder of AgXeed, said, “This type of cooperation reflects exactly what we stand for at AgXeed. And this means setting up future-orientated alliances between innovative companies striving for sustainable agriculture where farmers are able to optimize productivity while preserving the soil and the environment.

“In Claas we have a partner on board that believes in and shares our ideas on the future of agriculture and will accelerate bringing our solutions to the fields of farmers.”

AgXeed offers a smart, sustainable and fully autonomous system with scalable hardware, virtual planning tools and extensive data models, according to the company, stating it’s one of Europe’s leading companies in the sector. It will be bringing its autonomous AgBot to fields, pastures and specialty crops alongside a full suite of vehicle peripherals. It’s an autonomous field robot with diesel-electric drive, wheels or crawler tracks, as much as 156 horsepower and standard three-point linkage. Its aim is to assist farmers in the future with a wide range of tasks.

Optional crawler tracks with belt widths from 300 to 910 millimeters – about 12 inches to 36 inches – combined with a low maximum weight of 6 tonnes without ballast, makes the AgBot soil-friendly, according to the company. The vehicle features an adjustable track width, load-sensing hydraulics and a linkage with a lift capacity of as much as 8 tonnes. An electric power take off, independent of engine speed, and external high-voltage connections are optionally available. The electric equipment includes all the technology required for hazard and obstacle detection, in addition to a real-time kinematic – RTK – steering system.

AgBot, together with the associated software solutions and platforms, is expected to be launched this year in various sizes and performance classes.

Visit agxeed.com and www.claasofamerica.com for more information.

With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.

United States, Ukraine partner for farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine to enhance coordination between the U.S. and Ukrainian agricultural and food sectors as well as to build a strategic partnership to address food security.

“Since February the world has witnessed Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine and the disruption it’s causing to agricultural production, trade, and most importantly, food security,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Russia’s actions are posing major threats not only to the people of Ukraine but to countries in Africa and the Middle East that rely on the grains and other staples produced in Ukraine. Russia is using food as a weapon and a tool of war to threaten the livelihoods of those around the world, and that is something the agriculture community cannot and will not stand for.

“Ukraine needs the world’s support. I met with Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi to express the USDA’s commitment to helping rebuild and strengthen Ukraine’s agricultural sector. This (Memorandum of Understanding) will amplify the strategic partnership between our two nations and leverage our collective strength to enhance productivity, address supply-chain issues and identify food-security challenges. This is an important step forward and when implemented will allow us to better fight global food insecurity together.”

The Memorandum of Understanding will establish a three-year partnership driven by the need to address the economic disruptions in the United States and worldwide due to the Russian war on Ukraine. It’s the latest action being taken by the USDA as the Biden-Harris Administration addresses those problems through an all-of-government approach.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding the United States and Ukraine will agree to the consistent exchange of information and expertise regarding crop production, emerging technologies, climate-smart practices, food security and supply-chain issues to boost productivity and enhance both agricultural sectors. The USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service will also mobilize its resources to provide Ukraine technical assistance for animal health, biosecurity, and sanitary and phytosanitary controls. It plans to utilize the Borlaug Fellowship Program and re-establish the Cochran Fellowship Program to enhance U.S.-Ukraine collaboration and research as Ukraine rebuilds its agricultural sector. – from the USDA

