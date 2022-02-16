Clean Farm Families says plant green

The Clean Farm Families of the Milwaukee River Watershed in 2022 plans to place emphasis on planting green along with no-till, cover crops and more. The producer-led watershed-protection group also will focus on improving low-disturbance manure application.
The Ozaukee County Land and Water Management Department welcomed Katie Werner as a conservation planner and soil-health specialist. It’s a newly created position to support the Clean Farm Families and the Ozaukee County Soil Health Initiatives. Werner brings to her position eight years of agronomy experience.
Conservation Practice Incentive payments to promote soil health were provided to 51 farmers in 2021. The Clean Farm Families also recently formed a grazing network. Experienced grazers will serve as mentors to help those interested in learning how to graze animals. Among the mentors is Steve Castner, who farms with his wife, Kay Castner, near Cedarburg, Wisconsin. The Castners raise Belted Galloway cattle and direct-market beef. Steve Castner has more than 30 years of rotational-grazing experience.
Visit cleanfarmfamilies.com and facebook.com/cleanfarmfamlies for more information.