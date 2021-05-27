Clean water, thriving agriculture achievable

OPINION I’m honored to be president of Peninsula Pride Farms, a farmer-led watershed-conservation group that began in 2016 in Kewaunee and southern-Door counties in Wisconsin. Our nonprofit group has grown to 43 livestock and crop farmers who represent 63,038 acres and 67,276 dairy animals and beef cattle.
As a group we recognize the significant impact our farms can have on our local surface water and groundwater. Being a farmer-led group means we’re farmers leading farmers. Who better to challenge and encourage farmers to achieve better environmental standards than other farmers?
We also owe much of our success to organizations and agencies that assist us in our mission, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms at the state level – and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service on the federal level. Of particular importance is the opportunity to partner with The Nature Conservancy, a global organization, as well as other local businesses.
All the work and collaboration has brought success. After only three years, in 2019 – the most recent year for data – our members were using conservation-tillage practices on 18,967 acres, had planted 10,124 acres of cover crops, and had implemented reduced-disturbance manure application on 6,089 acres.
Scientific research by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection as well as UW-Madison and The Nature Conservancy show that our members are significantly reducing the chances of harmful runoff into streams and lakes. For example data shows that farmers using reduced tillage potentially are reducing phosphorus runoff by 50 percent and soil erosion by 60 percent.
As a group we formed around the idea that the Door Peninsula could have clean and safe water along with a thriving agricultural community. We are making incredible progress and remain as committed as ever to that vision every day.
Visit peninsulapridefarmsinc.org and www.facebook.com/PeninsulaPrideFarms for more information.
Don Niles is a dairy farmer in Kewaunee County, Wisconsin, and president of Peninsula Pride Farms, a farmer-led watershed-conservation group.