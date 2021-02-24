Climate alliance grows, adds specific policies

The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance is expanding membership and creating new policy working groups focused on developing a set of more-specific policy proposals that drill down on the 40-plus recommendations detailed in November 2020.
The alliance was founded by eight groups that are part of the Steering Committee.
- American Farm Bureau Federation – co-chair
- National Farmers Union – co-chair
- Environmental Defense Fund – co-chair
- National Council of Farmer Cooperatives – co-chair
- Food Industry Association
- National Alliance of Forest Owners
- National Association of State Departments of Agriculture
- The Nature Conservancy
The founding members welcome 14 new groups to the Steering Committee.
- American Seed Trade Association
- American Sugar Alliance
- Association of Equipment Manufacturers
- Association of Public and Land-grant Universities
- Biotechnology Innovation Organization
- Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Bureau
- Ducks Unlimited
- Farm Credit Council
- National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
- National Corn Growers Association
- National Cotton Council
- National Milk Producers Federation
- Produce Marketing Association
- USA Rice Federation
The general membership is also growing; visit www.AgClimateAlliance.com for a complete list.
Congress and the Biden administration have expressed extreme levels of interest in the previously released alliance recommendations and requested additional guidance regarding how to achieve the goals laid out in the November report. In response the alliance’s policy working groups are producing more-detailed and specific proposals focusing on the carbon-bank concept, tax credits and other incentives as well as climate research. The policy working groups continue to uphold the alliance’s three principles.
- Agricultural and forestry climate policies must be built upon voluntary incentive-based programs and market-driven opportunities.
- The policies must promote resilience and adaptation in rural communities.
- The policies must be science-based.
The alliance’s original 40-plus recommendations cover six areas of focus.
- soil health
- livestock and dairy
- forests and wood products
- energy
- research
- food loss and waste
The alliance welcomes additional members. Visit www.AgClimateAlliance.com or email inquiries@agclimatealliance.com with questions about membership or for more information..
The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance consists of organizations representing farmers, ranchers, forest owners, agribusinesses, manufacturers, the food and innovation sector, state governments, sports people and environmental advocates. Those groups have broken through historical barriers to develop and promote shared climate-policy priorities across the entire agricultural, food and forestry value chains.