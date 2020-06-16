The frequency, intensity and size of snowstorms could dramatically decrease by the end of the century, according to findings from a study conducted at Northern Illinois University. If greenhouse-gas emissions continue unabated we project 28 percent fewer snowstorms on average per year for central and eastern portions of North America by the century’s last decade. A one-third reduction in the amount of snow or frozen precipitation and a 38 percent loss in average snowstorm size may occur.
If we do little to mitigate climate change, the winter season will lose much of its punch in the future. The snow season will start later and end earlier. Generally what we now consider an abnormally mild winter – in terms of the number and intensity of snowstorms – will be the harshest of winters late in the century. There will be fewer snowstorms, less overall precipitation that falls as snow, and almost a complete removal of snow events in the southern tier of the United States.
We used a super-computing data set created by researchers at the National Center for Atmospheric Research to study how climate change will impact future winter weather. We tracked snowstorms for 12 seasons in the early part of 21st century, establishing a control sample that was found to be representative of actual observations. Then we tracked snowstorms to see to how those winter events would change in a climate that was warmer by about 5 degrees Celsius or by 9 degrees Fahrenheit. That temperature increase is predicted for the late 21st century by averaging 19 leading climate models in an upper-limit greenhouse-gas emissions scenario, according to the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
We identified and tracked about 2,200 snowstorms across central and eastern North America for a 24-year period – past and future – at a grid spacing of about 4 kilometers – 2.5 miles. The high-resolution simulations enabled us to examine snowstorms in much greater detail than had been done in the past.
Significant decreases were found in the frequency and size of snowstorms in the global-warming simulation. A milder winter reduces the number of snowstorms per season. It also reduces the size of the snowstorms when they do happen. The size of the most extreme snowstorms, such as those that produce blizzards, are projected to decrease by 32 percent.
The most notable snowfall changes would occur during the shoulder-seasons, which bookend the core winter months. Snowstorm counts for October, November and April were projected to decrease by 83.5 percent, 48.4 percent and 60.5 percent, respectively.
Much of the northern tier of the United States – in regions that historically have experienced frequent heavy winter snows – could see overall snowstorm reductions of 30 percent to 50 percent. The high-emissions scenario used for the study suggested that snowstorms could become a thing of the past in the American South.
Predicting the impact of climate change on future snowstorms is key for many aspects of life and the economy. Substantial reductions in annual snowfall could have far-reaching implications on everything from snow-removal and energy budgets to water resources and plant and animal life.
There could be benefits in some areas, such as for air and road transportation systems. But there also could be serious negative consequences, especially for freshwater resource-dependent industries such as agriculture, recreation, refining, manufacturing, power generation, and river and lake transport.
While this study doesn’t dive into the topic there are also climate feedbacks to consider. Snow cover reflects solar radiation and helps cool the environment. So annual reductions in snowfall and snow cover could amplify potential warming.
The study does have limitations. Given data restraints, we looked only at a scenario of unabated greenhouse-gas emissions, assessed relatively short periods of time, and examined only end-of-the-century projected changes. The study recently was published in Nature Climate Change. Visit nature.com and search for "Reduced frequency and size of late-twenty-first-century snowstorms" for more information.